Discover the Best Strategies for Innovation at the Community Level for Healthcare Technology and Biosciences

Frost & Sullivan Transformational Health expert leads a webinar on a simple model for assessing your own community's strength relative to the healthcare technology and biosciences market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For most cities and states, the healthcare technology and biosciences sector are two of the most attractive industries of the future that can grow their communities. However, that attention attracts significant competition among players seeking to expand in a field that is highly complex. How should your community address this industry, and what is the best path to nurturing start-ups, retaining existing employers, attracting new companies and encouraging workforce development?

Frost & Sullivan invites you to join our Transformational Health expert, Charlie Whelan, for the webinar "Growth Opportunities in the Healthcare Technology and Biosciences Sector", on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Eastern Time and gain insight into opportunities in the healthcare technology and biosciences sector, along with recommendations for communities to consider and develop a successful strategy.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/3dv.

"The strategy for any community's success in healthcare technology and biosciences must build on its own unique set of assets and capabilities. Don't expect to be Silicon Valley, Boston or Minneapolis. At the same time, there is evidence of what kinds of programs are most effective. In such a large, fast growing and innovative field, there is plenty of room for growth for everyone," explains Whelan.

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

The healthcare technology and biosciences market is large and complex. Learn how the industry is structured and which segments might align best with your community.

Cities and states across the country are all competing to grow their own biosciences economies. Find out what types of programs and strategies are the most effective.

Come away with a simple model for assessing your own community's strength relative to the healthcare technology and biosciences market.

The event will also be recorded and available for on-demand viewing at http://frost.ly/1ti.

