TEMSA Continues Its Global Expansion With Israel as Dalhom Group Is Named Its New Israeli Dealer

TEMSA, which currently has nearly 15 thousand coaches and buses on the roads of 66 countries across the world, continues its global expansion with Israel next. TEMSA joined forces with Dalhom Group, the well-established company with 40 years of experience in the Israeli automotive industry

As part of this partnership that constitutes an important step in TEMSA's expansion plans in Israel and the Middle East, the company will provide sales, aftersales services, used vehicle and spare part sales

ADANA, Turkey, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TEMSA, the leading international automotive brand with over half a century of experience in manufacturing coaches, buses and midibuses, launched a new expansion initiative in Israel. TEMSA announced that it has partnered with the experienced automotive company, Dalhom Group, which operates at six locations in Israel.

Dalhom Group will serve as TEMSA's Israel dealer as part of the three-year deal and initially sell the brand's ecofriendly public transportation buses MD9 LE and MD9 C. Dalhom Group will also provide aftersales services for TEMSA vehicles and sell spare parts and used vehicles.

TEMSA targets a sales volume of 50 vehicles in 2019 and 250 over three years in Israel, one of its priority export markets.

Dalhom Group operates in six cities across Israel, Kochav Yair, Tira, Jerusalem, Holon, Kidmat Hagalil and Be'er Sheva.

TEMSA in 66 countries with 15 thousand vehicles on the roads

With more than 15 thousand vehicles exported to 66 countries so far, TEMSA has a vehicle park of 5,000 buses and coaches in France alone. In addition to its important markets in Europe including Germany, the UK, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Lithuania and Benelux countries, TEMSA also works toward increasing its market share in the USA.

Annually, TEMSA produces 11,500 vehicles including 4 thousand buses, coaches and midibuses, and 7,500 light trucks at its manufacturing site in Adana.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/873433/TEMSA_Israel.jpg