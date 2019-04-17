OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today announced that the company's 401(k) plan and legacy pension plan have been certified as adhering to a global standard of excellence by The Centre for Fiduciary Excellence (CEFEX), an Fi360 company.

"OCC is committed to the financial and overall wellness of our colleagues," said John Davidson, OCC Chief Executive Officer. "Having a global and well recognized third-party such as CEFEX certify OCC's retirement benefits validates the rigor of our approach and commitment to providing our colleagues with high-quality investment opportunities to help them prepare for the future. In addition to our retirement plan, our Total Rewards benefits package also includes numerous health benefits, a student debt contribution program, 12 weeks of paid parental leave, a $2,000 technology stipend and a commuter program."

CEFEX is an independent global assessment and certification firm that works closely with investment fiduciaries and industry experts to provide comprehensive assessment programs to improve risk management for institutional and retail investors. The CEFEX standard of excellence for Investment Stewards is based on 21 fiduciary practices that seek to increase long-term investment performance by diversifying the portfolio across multiple asset classes and peer groups, evaluating investment management fees and expenses, and selecting or terminating investment managers. The practices also help uncover investment and procedural risk, which may assist in prioritizing investment management projects.

"Through CEFEX's independent assessment, the certification provides assurance to participants and stakeholders that OCC has demonstrated adherence to the industry's best fiduciary practices," said CEFEX Managing Director Carlos Panksep.

The annual certification process involves a detailed review of documents, investments and procedures followed by on-site interviews with key personnel. A full copy of the standard is available at www.fi360.com.

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2018 Best Clearing House by Markets Media, and Clearing House of the Year The Americas by FOW, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com

About CEFEX

CEFEX, Centre for Fiduciary Excellence, LLC, an Fi360 company, is an independent certification organization. CEFEX works closely with industry experts to provide comprehensive assessment programs to improve the fiduciary practices of investment stewards, advisors, recordkeepers, administrators and managers. CEFEX is based in Pittsburgh, PA. Connect to CEFEX at www.CEFEX.org, via Twitter @CEFEX1 and on LinkedIn @CEFEX.

About Fi360

Fi360, a fiduciary education, training and technology company, helps financial intermediaries use prudent fiduciary practices to profitably gather, grow and protect investors' assets. Since 1999, the firm has provided financial professionals with the tools necessary to act as a fiduciary in their work with investors. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Fi360 is the home of the Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF) designation, the Fiduciary Focus Toolkit and the Fi360 Fiduciary Score. Fi360 is also the parent company of CEFEX. Learn more atwww.fi360.com via Twitteror onLinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005633/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Alex Starace

OCC

312-986-6005

astarace@theocc.com

Leslie Padilla

CEFEX

267-800-4316

lpadilla@cefex.org