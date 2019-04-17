Yorkshire Water Finance plc

Publication of Final Terms

17 April 2019

Publication of Final Terms

The following Final Terms are available for viewing:

Final Terms dated 16 April 2019 (the "Final Terms") in respect of Yorkshire Water Finance plc's (the "Issuer") £350,000,000 2.75 per cent. Class A Senior Secured Guaranteed Sustainability Notes due 18 April 2041 guaranteed by Yorkshire Water Services Limited, Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited and Yorkshire Water Services Holdings Limited (together with Yorkshire Water Finance plc "Yorkshire Water") issued under its £8bn EMTN programme. This is Yorkshire Water's first public bond issued off Yorkshire Water's Sustainable Finance Framework ( https://bit.ly/2BSKjEP ). An Investor Presentation has been published on our investor website ( http://bit.ly/2KLsjmE ).

To view the Final Terms, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/873505/2019_Final_Terms_EXECUTED.pdf

A copy of the Final Terms will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The Final Terms contain the final terms of the Notes and must be read in conjunction with the Prospectus dated 30 January 2019 relating to the Programme (which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Directive) (the "Prospectus"). Full information on the Issuer, the Guarantors and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of the Final Terms and the Prospectus.

For further information, please contact:

Yorkshire Water Finance plc

Western House

Halifax Road

Bradford

BD6 2SZ

Attention: David Gregg, Head of Corporate Finance

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Final Terms and the Prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Final Terms and the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Final Terms and the Prospectus you must ascertain from the Final Terms and the Prospectus whether or not you are one of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States and are subject to U.S. tax law requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, the Notes may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act. Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement