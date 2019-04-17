The global molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 16% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005646/en/

The global molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market will post a CAGR of more than 16% during the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

There is a rise in genetic disorders such as cancer and other congenital disability globally. Also, the infectious diseases caused by pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi are on the rise. Such incidences are pushing many researchers and scientists to opt molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents for diagnosis for various infections. The increased focus toward molecular biology among researchers can be attributed to its high impact on diagnosing and treating diseases using gene therapy and gene recombinant vaccines. The high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is one of the key drivers contributing to the growth of the global molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most critical trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a significant factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the technological advances in the life sciences industry as one of the key emerging trends in the global molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market.

Global molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market: Technological advancements in the life sciences industry

The surge in the number of chronic diseases globally has increased the need for technologically advanced personalized medicines. Researchers are modifying enzyme properties to create desired features. Such enzyme technology is also used in the pharmaceutical industry to develop drugs to cure various diseases. Technological advances like recombinant DNA technology require molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents for successful protein expression and cell extraction. Many such advances in the life sciences industry will increase the growth of the overall market.

"Many vendors are offering molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents globally to support the demand. For example, Lucigen is offering products like cloning kits and vectors, modifying enzymes, and reverse transcriptase enzymes. New England Biolabs is also offering a comprehensive menu of reagents for use in DNA sample preparation, RNA sample preparation, and PCR applications. The increasing advances among several other vendors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period," says an analyst at Technavio.

Global molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market: Segmentation analysis

This market report segments the global molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market by end-user (biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic centers, and academic institutes and research organizations) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

North America led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than 39%, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The dominance of North America can be attributed to the presence of many vendors that offer molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request for a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005646/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com