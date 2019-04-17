PhosAgro to Help Study of the Siberian Tiger

MOSCOW, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PhosAgro and the Siberian Tiger Centre have signed a cooperation agreement.

The document was signed by PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev and the general director of the Siberian Tiger Centre, Sergei Aramilev.

PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev said: "As one of the leaders in the global fertilizer industry, we are pleased to support projects to study and preserve the population of the largest tiger on the planet.

"The Russian Far East, where the Siberian tiger lives, and where we are the only federal fertilizer producer to have an office, is of strategic interest to us. It is therefore a great honour for us to take part in the preservation of its ecosystem."

"The Siberian tiger is inextricably linked with the environment of the southern areas of the Russian Far East. The forest serves as home to the tiger and ungulates, and serves as a source of food for both humans and the predator that inhabit the area. Therefore, by protecting the tiger we are not only protecting the whole ecosystem, but we are helping the local population," Sergei Aramilev commented. "We are pleased that PhosAgro will be supporting with us with this difficult challenge. We know that they share our values and now, thanks to their financial support, we can do even more to preserve the environment for future generations. The Centre faces immense challenges and we appreciate the support of all our sponsors, without exception."

The Siberian tiger is one of the rarest tiger subspecies, the largest and the only one adapted to life in the harsh winter. It is listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation and the IUCN Red List. Russia is home to 580-600 of these predators living in the wild, which represents 95% of the global population of the subspecies.

