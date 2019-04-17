Regulatory News:

THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE) (Euronext Growth, FR0010120402 ALTHE), a company specialized in leading-edge medical equipment for echotherapy, today announces that its newly developed SONOVEIN system has obtained a CE mark for the treatment of varicose veins.

In 2018, varicose veins affected 3 out of 10 people in the world. Health costs associated with this pathology have reached over 10 billion dollars last year. These expenses are growing every year linked to a sedentary, ageing population and obesity.

David Caumartin, CEO of Theraclion, says: "Whereas current surgical or minimally invasive ablative treatments are conducted in an operating room sterile environment, SONOVEIN treatments can be performed almost anywhere, opening access to an ablative technique that can be performed by a whole new target group of doctors in private office settings without a complex infrastructure".

SONOVEIN is the first available treatment which offers patients an alternative without an insertion of an object in their body or a chemical injection, and without leaving a scar. In the varicose veins market, the patient, who in most countries pays all or a part of the treatment, is the main decision maker in the choice of the therapeutic option. SONOVEIN can thus help achieve a significant gain in quality of patient care and physician access to innovative treatments.

Obtaining CE marking enables an important milestone in our growth strategy as the varicose vein market is significantly bigger and easier to access than any of our previous indications.

David Caumartin believes that thanks to SONOVEIN's breakthrough competitive advantages and thanks to the comprehensive financing plan put in place by the new shareholders, SONOVEIN in time can capture a significant part of the varicose vein treatment market.

CE marking grants marketing authorization in Europe and other international countries. It is a landmark event in the history of varicose vein treatment because for the first time, a truly non-invasive treatment solution has been made available. In addition, SONOVEIN covers un unmet clinical need for patients who cannot be treated with surgery or minimally invasive solutions (including recurrences after previous surgical treatment and anatomic locations difficult to access by catheters or surgery).

Dr. Alfred Obermayer, who carried out the clinical study enabling CE marking, says: "We are extremely satisfied with the clinical results of this innovative varicose vein treatment. The encouraging results we have seen suggest that we have identified a revolutionary, non-invasive alternative to current treatments which has great potential." Dr. Alfred Obermayer is a surgeon at St. Joseph's Hospital in Vienna and is the head of the Institute for Functional Phlebosurgery at the Karl Landsteiner Society in Melk, Austria.

About Theraclion

Theraclion is a French company specializing in high-tech medical equipment using therapeutic ultrasound. Drawing on leading-edge technologies, Theraclion has designed and manufactured an innovative solution for echotherapy, the Echopulse, allowing non-invasive tumor treatment through ultrasound-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound. Theraclion is ISO 13485 certified and has received the CE mark for non-invasive ablation of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules. Based in Malakoff, near Paris, France Theraclion has brought together a team of 23 people, 50% of whom are dedicated to R&D and clinical trials. For more information, please visit Theraclion's website: www.theraclion.com

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

PEA-PME eligible

Mnemonic: ALTHE ISIN Code: FR0010120402

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005546/en/

Contacts:

Theraclion

David Caumartin

CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)1 55 48 90 70

david.caumartin@theraclion.com