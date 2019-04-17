Observation status has been removed from shares issued by Heimavellir hf. (symbol: HEIMA) with reference to an announcement published by Nasdaq Iceland on April 17 2019, 17:42:31 CET, which states that Nasdaq Iceland has rejected Heimavellir hf.'s ("the issuer's") application to remove the issuer's shares from trading on Nasdaq Iceland The decision to give the shares observation status was based upon article 8.2 in the Rules for Issuers of Financial Instruments on Nasdaq Iceland hf. The article states that the Exchange may decide to give a class or classes of financial instruments of the issuer concerned a temporary observation status if the issuer has applied for removal of financial instruments from trading.