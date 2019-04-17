GROUPE GORGE: Availability of 2018 Registration document

Groupe Gorgé has filed its 2017 Registration document (in French) with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on 17 April 2019.

The 2018 Registration document includes notably:

the Annual financial report;

the Board of Directors' report on the corporate governance;

the declaration of extra-financial performance;

the description of the share buyback program; and

the draft resolutions presented at the Shareholders' meeting on 7 June 2019 as well as the Board of Directors' report on those resolutions.

This Registration document is available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and is also available on Groupe Gorgé's investor website (http://www.groupe-gorge.com/en/blog/category/finance-space/documents/).

An English version of the Registration document will be released in the coming days.

Next financial release:

Publication of first quarter revenue on 25 April 2019 after stock market.

About Groupe Gorgé

Founded in 1990, Groupe Gorgé is an independent group that specializes in high-tech industries. Today, the Group is active in the fields of security and protection in extreme environments, as well as in the 3D printing sector. In its more than twenty-five-year history, Groupe Gorgé has always developed and driven the latest technological and industrial innovations.

Smart Safety Systems:

Developing complete, innovative technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and confined environments.

Protection of High-Risk Installations:

Protecting people and ensuring the active and passive protection of installations for energy markets and industrial and tertiary sectors in France. Ensuring the maintenance of these protection systems.

3D Printing:

Enabling major industry players to find new routes to successful innovation and production processes by providing 3D printers, premium material, software and 3D printed parts.

In 2018, the Group reported revenue of €296 million. It is backed by 2,000 employees and operations in six countries.

More information available on www.groupe-gorge.com

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C

ISIN code: FR0000062671

Ticker code: GOE

Contact

Groupe Gorgé - Raphaël GORGÉ - Chairman & CEO - Tel: +33 1 44 77 94 77 - E-mail: contact@groupe-gorge.com

Finance News - Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX - Analysts/Investors Relations - Tel: +33 1 53 67 36 72 - E-mail: apetureaux@actus.fr

Finance News - Manon CLAIRET - Press Relations - Tel: +33 1 53 67 36 73 - E-mail: mclairet@actus.fr

