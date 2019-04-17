Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2019) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, announces the publication of an article covering the expansion of Cansortium (CSE: TIUM.U). The company, one of Florida's largest medical marijuana companies and the only one based in the state, with head offices in Miami, is once again expanding its retail presence with the addition of a Knox Medical dispensary in Casselberry, FL.

Cansortium controls one of 14 operating licenses in Florida - a state with the fastest growing medical cannabis patient population in the US - opened Orlando's first dispensary in 2017. The company's new location, 10 kilometers northeast of central Orlando, is designed to augment the Orlando dispensary and make it easier for residents in the north and eastern suburbs to obtain medical marijuana, whether in-store or through Knox's delivery service.

Focus on Quality, Patient Satisfaction

While many of its competitors have saturated the Florida market, Cansortium has taken a far more measured, strategic approach and set itself apart by focusing on high standards and patient needs. Knox Medical dispensaries look more like pharmacies than the head shops which have sprung up throughout the state since the legalization of medical cannabis. Their locations are designed to be highly-visible, easily-accessible, convenient to shop at and get in & out of, and all are wheelchair-accessible. Their interiors are warm, professional, sleek and modern, staffed with knowledgeable salespeople who can guide patients through the process of selecting the right products and understand the importance of safeguarding patient privacy.

Until last month, Florida's medical patients were limited to extract-based products, but a 2017 ban on the smoking of cannabis flower was finally overturned on March 19, 2019, meaning that as well as offering derivatives such as CBD/THC oils, vapes, tinctures, topical, etc. patients will now be able to obtain flower through Knox Medical, and the new law allows them to receive two and a half ounces of whole flower cannabis every 35 days.

Cansortium's proprietary cultivation techniques give it an advantage over competitors relying solely on legacy cultivation practices. Its cultivation operations and R&D are overseen by a world-renowned PhD agronomist, and its proprietary drying & terpene extraction process requires only six hours per cycle, as opposed to the six days required using conventional methods, while preserving terpenes and whole plant profiles. The company currently operates a GMP-certified 31,000 sq. ft greenhouse and 9,000 sq. ft processing facility, with an additional 187,000 sq. ft. of cultivation space being added in 2019.

Casselberry will be the tenth Florida Knox Medical dispensary, with an additional thirteen in development and seven more planned.

The Casselberry dispensary is scheduled to open April 12th, 2019 pending final inspection and Cansortium anticipates doing similar numbers to the existing Orlando facility.

The Bigger Picture

Cansortium also has retail, cultivation, and processing operations in Texas, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, as well as Colombia - the anticipated hub of the red hot emerging Latin American cannabis market. It's recently expanded into Canada, the first federally-legalized recreational market in the world, and a domestic expansion into Michigan, where license-holders are allowed an unlimited number of dispensaries, is currently underway. The company is also engaged in strategic expansions into Argentina, Australia, and the emerging European market - which is expected to outpace the US and Canadian markets combined.

Cansortium has a proven record as a successful strategic first-mover in large markets with high barriers to entry, and its extensive regulatory expertise enables it to navigate the steadily-evolving medical cannabis regulatory framework, making it one to keep on your radar as the year progresses.

