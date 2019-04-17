Mobile marketing platform leader to discuss how global travel tech brands use AI technology to create meaningful experiences across millions of customers in real time

Swrve, the global leader in real-time, relevant customer engagement, today announced that Chief Technology Officer Oisin Hurley will be presenting at the Travel Tech Summit about "How Deep Tech is Shaping Customers." As part of this panel discussion, organized by the Irish Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), Oisin will be discussing how globally recognized brands in the travel industry including Ireland's largest commercial airline, RyanAir use artificial intelligence to create meaningful experiences across millions of customers in real time.

Event Details:

Date: April 17, 1:30 PM GMT

Venue: Hayfield Manor, Cork, Ireland

Panelists:

John Byrnes, Founder/Co-CEO, Ai Collaborator

Paul Buckley, Head of Social Media, Aer Lingus

Oisin Hurley, CTO, Swrve

Moderator: Mark Lenahan, Head of Air and Rail, Travelport Digital

About Swrve

Swrve is the marketing and customer engagement platform that helps leading brands confidently scale communications over millions of customers in real time. A Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms leader, Swrve is currently installed in 3.5 billion apps worldwide and processes 14 billion events daily. Learn more at https://www.swrve.com or follow @Swrve_inc on Twitter.

About ISIF

The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, managed and controlled by the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), is an €8.9 billion sovereign development fund with a unique mandate. ISIF has a statutory mandate to invest on a commercial basis in a manner designed to support economic activity and employment in Ireland. The fund's predecessor was the National Pensions Reserve Fund (NPRF).

