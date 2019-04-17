Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: A Sensational Argentine Dining Experience Forged By The Talented Guest Chef Gaston Langlois at Cork and Flame's U.S. Masters Event

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2019 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: VINO), a collection of luxury assets, real estate holdings and premium wines based in Argentina, today announced that Algodon Wine Estates' executive chef, Gaston Langlois, served as guest VIP chef at Cork and Flame in Augusta, GA this past weekend to prepare Argentine dishes for the patrons of the prestigious and world-renowned golf tournament, The U.S. Masters. Algodon Wine Estates is an exclusive 4,138 acre luxury real estate development with over 400 estate lots for sale in San Rafael, Mendoza, that includes a fine dining Argentine restaurant, 325 acres of fine wine vineyards dating back to 1946, a winery that has earned international accolades for Algodon Fine Wines, and a developing wine and wellness resort that includes golf and tennis called Algodon Wines & Wellness Resort.

The Masters Tournament is one of the four major championships in professional golf. Scheduled for the first full week in April each year, the Masters was established over 85 years ago and continues to draw television audiences in the tens of millions. Unlike other major championships, the Masters Tournament is always held at the same location, Augusta National Golf Club.

Recently opened fine dining establishment Cork and Flame sits only a few miles from famed Augusta National Golf Club. Due to the tapas-inspired gastronomy presented at the restaurant, Gaston Langlois, Executive Chef of Algodon Wine Estates, was invited to prepare some Argentine specialties for the Augusta local and visiting audience.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to share the fine cooking's of our Executive Chef, Gaston Langlois with the people of Augusta this weekend," said Scott Mathis, Algodon's Founder, Chairman and CEO. "Cork and Flame is a fantastic venue to showcase the rich flavors of Argentine cuisine, and to be able to showcase the talents of our chef during one of the most famed tournaments in sport, The Masters, is something that is really quite special for us."

About Algodon Wine Estates

Algodon Wine Estates is a 4,138 acre (1675 ha) world-class wine, wellness, culinary and sport resort, and luxury real estate development, located in the rolling hills of the Sierra Pintada Mountains in San Rafael, Mendoza, Argentina. This wine and golf community is a global destination, surrounded by the natural beauty of vineyards, fruit orchards and olive groves. Many Phase 1 lots have pre-existing vines and groves, many situated directly on the estate's 18-hole golf course, offering golf, vineyard and mountain views. The luxury destination is truly unique in the world, where residents can step right outside their front door onto the golf course and find themselves among meticulously manicured vines planted in the 1940s.

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings' (formerly Algodon Group) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. With our proprietary collection of wine, hospitality, fashion brands, and real estate holdings as a foundation, we seek to build our luxury brands of Gaucho - Buenos Aires and ALGODON, brands of prestige, distinction and elegance. We begin with a focus on the quality and reputation of Algodon's award-wining wines, which serve as our ambassador for our luxury lifestyle properties and other real estate assets. As we continue to produce the ultra-fine wines for which we have become recognized, we expect that our reputation for quality will continue to grow and accordingly increase the value of our brand and real estate holdings. Algodon's luxury assets are currently concentrated in Argentina, which we believe represents one of the most undervalued investment sectors in the world today. For more information, please visit www.gauchogroupholdings.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information discussed in this press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," " will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," and similar terms and phrases. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. Among these risks are those set forth in a Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2018. It is important that each person reviewing this release understand the significant risks attendant to the operations of Gaucho Group Holdings. Gaucho Group Holdings disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein.

