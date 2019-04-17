Regulatory News:

Cellnovo Group (Paris:CLNV) ("Cellnovo" or the "Company" CLNV:EN Paris) announces today the postponement of the publication of its 2018 annual results and 2019 first quarter revenue, initially scheduled today after the close of the financial market.

In consideration of the "Administration" and conciliation procedures recently initiated with regards to respectively its British subsidiary, Cellnovo Ltd, in the United Kingdom and the Company in France, the Group requires additional time to close its 2018 financial statements.

Cellnovo will inform the market of the upcoming 2019 financial announcements as soon as possible.

Cellnovo is listed on Euronext, Compartment C ISIN: FR0012633360 Ticker: CLNV)

