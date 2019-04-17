Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

*Senvion S.A.: Senvion GmbH signs EUR 100m loan agreement with its lenders and main bond holders* *Luxembourg, 17April 2019**:* Senvion GmbH - the main operative business entity of the Senvion Group - and its lenders and main bond holders have signed a binding loan agreement, setting forth terms for a EUR 100m so-called 'Massekredit'. The debtor-in-possession (DIP) facility enables Senvion Group to continue its business operations following last week's self-administration filing for certain entities of Senvion Group. The loan facility has received all Board approvals and allows substantial drawings already this week, thus enabling the company to stabilize its business operations and provide funds to its non-insolvent subsidiaries. The Management Board Senvion Investor Relations contact (Notifying Person): Anja Siehler Senior Manager - Capital Markets phone: +352 26 00 - 5285 email: anja.siehler@senvion.com Contact: Anja Siehler Tel: +352 26 00 5285 Mobil: +4915221817093 E-mail: anja.siehler@senvion.com

April 17, 2019