Regulatory News:

The 2018 Registration Document (Document de Référence) of Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] has been filed with the French Financial Markets Regulatory Authority (AMF) on April 16, 2019. The document can be requested at the headquarters in accordance with legal and regulatory conditions and is available at the Company's website: www.publicisgroupe.com.

This Registration Document contains the 2018 annual financial report including the statutory accounts and consolidated financial statements, the report of the supervisory Board Chairperson on the preparation and organization of the Supervisory Board work and the internal control procedures, the reports of statutory auditors pertaining thereto and auditors' remuneration.

The English version of the 2018 Registration Document will be released shortly.

About Publicis Groupe The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Blue 449, Performics, Digitas), Publicis Sapient and Publicis Health. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 75,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:@PublicisGroupe Facebook LinkedIn YouTube | Viva la Difference!

