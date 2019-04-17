Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETFs Named New Alternative ETF of the Year at 2019 Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Awards

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2019 / Innovator Capital Management, LLC (Innovator) announced today the Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETFs (Cboe: UJUL, UOCT) received the 2019 award for New Alternative ETF of the Year at the 26th annual Fund Intelligence, Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Awards, held in NYC on April, 11th 2019.

The New Alternative ETF of the Year award is given to the most successful ETF providing exposure to non-traditional investments and liquid alternatives. Success is determined by a combination of several factors, such as flows, fund objectives and innovation.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETFs are part of the broader Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETFsm suite of twelve, the first in a series of Innovator's category-creating Defined Outcome ETFsm family. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETFs seek to provide investors with exposure to the S&P 500 Price Return Index up to a Cap, with downside buffer levels of 9%, 15%, or 30% over an Outcome Period of approximately one year.

'We are grateful that our industry peers have recognized the Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETFs' groundbreaking strategy with the New Alternative ETF of the Year award,' said Bruce Bond, CEO of Innovator ETFs. 'Providing investors easy access to S&P 500 market exposure with a downside buffer against loss can be a simple, yet powerful tool that allows more control over potential investment outcomes. At a time when the outlook for bonds and stocks is uncertain, many advisors are using the Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETFSM suite to de-risk portfolios, replace expensive, underperforming liquid alt allocations, and better achieve long-term growth objectives.'

The prestigious Fund Intelligence Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Awards have for over a quarter century served as the highest honor fund management professionals and firms can achieve for their performance and contributions to the industry. The Awards recognize and reward the people and organizations whose excellence, and achievements in the mutual fund and ETF industry have stood out over the past 12 months.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETFsm suite seeks to provide investors with exposure to the S&P 500 Price Return Index (S&P 500) up to a Cap, with downside buffer levels of 9%, 15%, or 30% over an Outcome Period of approximately one year. The ETFs reset annually and can be held indefinitely. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETFs, with over $533 million in AUM as of April 12, 2019, are among the fastest growing new category of ETFs on the market today.

The Funds have characteristics unlike many other traditional investment products and may not be suitable for all investors. For more information regarding whether an investment in the Fund is right for you, please see 'Investor Suitability' in the prospectus.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETFsm Suite - Quarterly Series

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETFs (Cboe: BAPR, BJUL, BOCT, BJAN): Designed to track the return of the S&P 500 (up to a predetermined Cap) while buffering investors against the first 9% of losses over the Outcome Period, before fees and expenses.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (Cboe: PAPR, PJUL, POCT, PJAN): Designed to track the return of the S&P 500 (up to a predetermined Cap) while buffering investors against the first 15% of losses over the Outcome Period, before fees and expenses.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETFs (Cboe: UAPR, UJUL, UOCT, UJAN): Designed to track the return of the S&P 500 (up to a predetermined Cap) while buffering investors against a decline of 30% of losses over the Outcome Period, from -5% to -35%, before fees and expenses. Investors are exposed to loss between 0% and 5% and over 35% over the Outcome Period, before fees and expenses.

About Innovator Defined Outcome ETFs

Each Innovator Defined Outcome ETFSM seeks to provide defined exposure to the S&P 500, where the downside buffer level, upside growth potential to a Cap, and Outcome Period are all known, prior to investing.

Innovator has listed a suite of twelve S&P 500 Buffer ETFs to provide investors an opportunity to purchase shares as close to the beginning of their respective Outcome Periods as possible. Investors can also purchase shares of a previously listed Defined Outcome Buffer ETF throughout the entire Outcome Period, obtaining a current set of defined outcome parameters, which are disclosed daily through a web tool available at: http://innovatoretfs.com/define/.

Innovator is focused on delivering defined outcome based solutions inside the benefit-rich ETF wrapper, retaining many of the features that have contributed to the success of structured products 1 (e.g., downside buffer levels, upside participation, defined outcome parameters), but with the added benefits of transparency, liquidity and lower costs afforded by the ETF structure.

About Innovator Capital Management, LLC

Innovator Capital Management, LLC is an SEC registered investment advisor (RIA) based in Wheaton, IL. Formed in 2014, the firm is currently headed by ETF visionaries Bruce Bond and John Southard, founders of one of the largest ETF providers in the world. Innovation is our hallmark and acts as a guide to our company principles. Innovator is committed to helping investors better control their financial outcomes by providing investment opportunities they never considered or thought possible. For additional information, visit www.innovatoretfs.com.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange-holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

About Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC

Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC (Milliman FRM) is a global leader in financial risk management to the retirement industry, providing investment advisory, hedging, and consulting services on over $141 billion in global assets as of December 31, 2018. For more information about Milliman FRM, visit www.Milliman.com/FRM.

1 Structured notes and structured annuities are financial instruments designed and created to afford investors exposure to an underlying asset through a derivative contract. It is important to note that these ETFs are not structured notes or structured annuities.

Investing involves risks. The Funds face numerous market trading risks, including active markets risk, authorized participation concentration risk, buffered loss risk, Cap change risk, capped upside return risk, correlation risk, FLEX Option counterparty risk, cyber security risk, fluctuation of net asset value risk, investment objective risk, limitations of intraday indicative value risk, liquidity risk, management risk, market maker risk, market risk, non-diversification risk, operation risk, options risk, Outcome Period risk, tax risk, trading issues risk, upside participation risk and valuation risk. Unlike mutual funds, the Funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. ETFs are bought and sold at market price and not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The outcomes that a Fund seeks to provide may only be realized if you are holding shares on the first day of the Outcome Period and continue to hold them on the last day of the Outcome Period, approximately one year. If you purchase shares after the Outcome Period has begun or sell shares prior to the Outcome Period's conclusion, you may experience very different investment returns from those that a Fund seeks to provide.

These Funds are designed to provide point-to-point exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 via a basket of FLEX Options. As a result, the ETFs are not expected to move directly in line with the S&P 500 during the interim period.

FLEX Options Risk. The Fund will utilize FLEX Options issued and guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC). FLEX options, are non-standard options that allow both the writer and purchaser to negotiate various terms. Terms that are negotiable include the exercise style, strike price, expiration date, as well as other feature The Fund bears the risk that the OCC will be unable or unwilling to perform its obligations under the FLEX Options contracts. In the unlikely event that the OCC becomes insolvent or is otherwise unable to meet its settlement obligations, the Fund could suffer significant losses. Additionally, FLEX Options may be less liquid than certain other securities such as standardized options. In less liquid market for the FLEX Options, the Fund may have difficulty closing out certain FLEX Options positions at desired times and prices. The values of FLEX Options do not increase or decrease at the same rate as the reference asset and may vary due to factors other than the price of reference asset.

Fund shareholders are subject to an upside return cap (the "Cap") that represents the maximum percentage return an investor can achieve from an investment in the funds' for the Outcome Period, before fees and expenses. If the Outcome Period has begun and the Fund has increased in value to a level near to the Cap, an investor purchasing at that price has little or no ability to achieve gains but remains vulnerable to downside risks. Additionally, the Cap may rise or fall from one Outcome Period to the next. The Cap, and the Fund's position relative to it, should be considered before investing in the Fund. The Funds' website, www.innovatoretfs.com, provides important Fund information as well information relating to the potential outcomes of an investment in a Fund on a daily basis.

The Funds only seek to provide shareholders that hold shares for the entire Outcome Period with their respective buffer level against S&P 500 Price Index losses during the Outcome Period. You will bear all S&P 500 Price Index losses exceeding 9%, 15%, and 30%, respectively. Depending upon market conditions at the time of purchase, a shareholder that purchases shares after the Outcome Period has begun may also lose their entire investment. For instance, if the Outcome Period has begun and the Fund has decreased in value beyond the pre-determined 9% buffer, an investor purchasing shares at that price may not benefit from the buffer. Similarly, if the Outcome Period has begun and the Fund has increased in value, an investor purchasing shares at that price may not benefit from the buffer until the Fund's value has decreased to its value at the commencement of the Outcome Period.

Each Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses should be considered before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information, and may be obtained at www.innovatoretfs.com or 800.208.5212. Read it carefully before investing.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible Benefits from any securities, futures or investments, or third-party products or services. Cboe Global Markets, Inc., is not affiliated with S&P DJI, Milliman, or Innovator Capital Management. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities, futures and investment practices.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., and its affiliates make no warranty, expressed or implied, including, without limitation, any warranties as of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, accuracy, completeness or timeliness, or as to the results to be obtained by recipients of the products.

