Momentous Holdings Corp. (Ticker: MMNT) "Momentous" and/or "the Company") has entered into definitive agreements with the owner of V Beverages Limited, and concluded the acquisition of 100% ownership in V Beverages Limited ("VBEV").

The transaction sees Momentous enter into the alcoholic beverage sector, through its now wholly owned subsidiary, V Beverages Limited. VBEV, through its own operational subsidiary, was originally created as a project between Max Chater, our Chief Distiller, and its founding parent company, The Draft House (which was acquired by Brewdog in 2018 (Market Cap: $2.3B)) 1, with a vision of creating premium spirits using unique and modern environmentally-friendly production techniques. In comparison to traditional heat intensive methods, the Company's cutting-edge technology enables the conservation of energy and reduction of wastewater, whilst producing sustainable and quality products.

The acquisition sees the Company acquire 100% outright ownership in VBEV, which includes, yet is not limited to, its trademarks, recipes, production equipment, client base and its design and production team.

To date, the product range consists of:

Victory Cold Distilled Gin

Made in London, using a completely unique modern process that conserves energy and reduces water waste. Our chosen botanicals are infused first in alcohol, then in water, and finally cold distilled separately at low temperature under vacuum. These distillates are blended to create our distinctive yet utilitarian gin. Delicate in aroma, and perfect for your Gin and Tonic.

Victory Bitter

A modern bitter 'aperitivo' spirit; British wheat spirit is infused with botanicals and fruits including gentian root, orange peel, apricot, rosemary, sage and fig. The infusion is blended with an organic, biodynamic wine and minimal sugar. The distinctive red color is achieved naturally through the infusion of hibiscus flowers. Best enjoyed with a premium tonic, plentiful ice, and a zest of lemon; or alternatively as the bitter in a classic cocktail, such as a Spritz or Negroni.

Victory Vodka

Made using a previously unexplored botanical unroasted green-coffee. We've partnered with Rob Dunne, Director of Coffee at Old Spike Roastery, and co-founder of Dunnefrankowski Creative Coffee Consultancy. Rob ethically sources seasonal, green coffee beans. We cold-distil this highly aromatic and volatile raw ingredient to extract the light, savory, almost vegetal aromatics of this unique botanical. This is something new, an expression of coffee's most natural essence yet is not a coffee-flavored product.

Victory Negroni Ready To Drink Cocktail

Made with Victory Cold Distilled Gin, Victory Bitter Sweet Vermouth a re-imagining of a timeless classic. Less sugar, completely natural, and hand crafted using award winning ingredients. These 100% recyclable pouches are single serve. Simply pour over ice, give it a quick stir, and garnish with a zest of orange.

Currently our products are on sale, having established a strong following with leading bars, restaurants and hotels in London such as the former Gordon Ramsay tenured Claridge's Hotel and multiple Michelin-starred restaurants.

In terms of product packaging, our ethos stands true, and despite our sophisticated look, we insist upon entirely recyclable materials. This is very much in the same light as our emphasis on ethical sourcing of ingredients, while maintaining a class leading taste and aroma.

In 2018, we entered our Victory Cold Distilled Gin and Victory Bitter into the International Wine and Spirit Competition "IWSC". The IWSC is widely regarded as the pinnacle for independent drinks awards. Pleasingly, Victory Cold Distilled Gin scored a "Silver" medal, with Victory Bitter scoring a "Silver Outstanding" medal.

Max Chater, Chief Distiller, stated "It is pleasing that our products are receiving multiple levels of approval. Whilst the IWSC awards give me great personal satisfaction, the overwhelming demand from leading restaurants in THE leading culinary city, London, is astounding and must be a true recognition of our wonderful products. As we expand our product line we intend to build upon the knowledge garnered to date in our distillery".

About the Global Domestic Alcohol Industry

Momentous is joining the long-standing global spirits market that had total revenues of $617.8bn in 2016, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% between 2012 and 2016.2

The U.S. spirits market had total revenues of $26.2 billion in 2017, representing a 32% increase since 2010. The domestic market share of spirits compared to beer and wine was at a record 36.6% in 2017, representing more than a 3% gain over beer and wine in terms of market share since 2010.3

The United Kingdom spirits market has shown continued growth with a record 51 million bottles of gin worth almost £1.4 billion sold in 2017, an increase of 27% in volume (the equivalent of over 9.5 million bottles) compared to 2016.4

The 2017 IWSR report predicts that gin demand in the UK will grow by 37.2% by 2021.5

President and CEO, Andrew Eddy, commented "I am excited by our award winning line-up, which has already built a stable following with retailers and end-users alike, and solid reputation within the sector. We have a clear strategy to increase our sales and expand our product range, within crucial national and international markets. Ultimately I feel that our eco-credentials, in terms of both production techniques and packaging, position us uniquely within the thriving alcoholic beverage industry".

About Momentous Holdings Corp.

Momentous Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of designing, producing, marketing and selling low carbon, eco-friendly alcoholic beverages. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, V Beverages Limited., the Company produces a range of alcoholic spirits under its trademarked brand 'Victory'. Victory Gin and Victory Bitter are 2018 IWSC award winners, and the distillery has also added a premium Vodka and ready-to-drink Cocktails to its portfolio. The Company is publicly traded on the OTC Markets exchange in the United States (Ticker: MMNT). For more information visit www.vbeverages.com

Momentous Holdings Corp.

c/o Andrew Eddy President CEO

Phone: +44-744-430-1337

E-mail: ir@vbeverages.com