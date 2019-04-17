Meet the Innovators: New Ideas in Organic Farming Technology, Ride-sharing, Cannabis - and Ice Cream! Wall Street Reporter Exclusive Interviews with CEO's of: HYRE, MDCL, NGTF, GWPD

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2019 / Wall Street Reporter, the leading name in financial news since 1843, has recently published interviews with CEO's of some of today's most talked about, trending stocks. These interviews are available in audio and video at www.WallStreetReporter.com

Hyre Car (NASDAQ: HYRE) CEO Interview with Joe Furnari

Joe discusses the company's car-sharing marketplace for ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar connects car owners with ride-sharing drivers who need vehicles which qualify for Uber and Lyft, but may be credit-challenged, or need a vehicle short term.

The company is expanding to take qualifying vehicles from car dealers, and other fleets to add to it's marketplace. Analyst estimates are for revenues are to reach $20 million in 2019, and Joe expects the company to reach break-even in the current quarter, and turn cash-flow positive. Joe discusses long-term growth strategy, including plans for autonomous driving markets.

The complete 28 minute CEO interview is available for paid subscribers at:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2019/04/hyrecar-nasdaq-hyre-the-airbnb-of-car-rentals-for-lyft-and-uber-drivers/

GP Solutions, Inc. (OTC: GWPD) Interview with Shannon Illingworth, chairman and founder.

Shannon discusses the company's GrowPod modular farming solution, which uses re-purposed shipping containers, and optimized environmental controls to produce "Organic PLUS" agriculture - which is of the highest quality in freshness, and free from any environmental contaminants, such as runoff, pesticides and bacteria which frequently affect outdoor farms.

The company is capitalizing on the fast growing "Farm to Table" trend, by enabling restaurants and consumers to have their own turn-key modular organic "farm" at their home or business.

In this interview, Shannon explains how GP Solutions is scaling up production in 2019 to address a multi-billion market opportunity at the forefront of clean agriculture.

FREE public access to the complete 23 minute CEO interview (VIDEO) is available at:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2019/03/gp-solutions-otc-gwpd-innovative-indoor-farming-technology-addressing-billion-dollar-opportunities/

CEO, Sean Folkson, discusses progress in expanding national distribution for the company's NightFood ice cream brand - which targets the $50 billion "late night snacking" market.

Nightfood has recently launched its ice cream brand, and Sean provides an update on the national distribution rollout, positive feedback from retailers, and consumers, including winning "Product of the Year" award.

Sean outlines a goal of being in 10,000 stores by next year which should drive revenues of $30-50 million, and explains how NGTF is following in the footsteps of other innovative ice cream brands which rapidly became billion dollar brands within a few years.

FREE public access to the complete 23 minute CEO interview (VIDEO) is available at:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2019/03/nightfood-holdings-inc-otc-ngtf-is-this-the-next-billion-dollar-brand/

Medicine Man Technologies current business provides turn-key solutions for the cannabis industry, helping growers and retailers manage and optimize their revenues.

This business grew 157% year-over-year, in 2018 to $9 million revenues and $2.3 million net income.

The newly announced acquisitions announced include:

Medicine Man Denver - an award-winning cannabis grower and multi-location marijuana retailer in the Denver area, with revenues in the $25 million range (and profits) expected in 2019.

MedPharm Holdings - a phytopharmaceutical and intellectual property holding company developing innovative cannabis products, using accepted pharmaceutical formulation techniques, to reliably produce identifiable and replicable dosage forms for human use.

MedPharm is revenue positive and expected to be profitable in 2019.

In this exclusive interview with Wall Street Reporter, Andy discusses the company's profitable business model, operations, and how the newly announced acquisitions will be transformative for MDCL's growth.

(Notably, MDCL is one of the few publicly-traded companies in the cannabis space, that is actually profitable today.)

FREE public access to the complete 19 minute CEO interview (VIDEO) is available at:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2019/02/medicine-man-technologies-otc-mdcl-cannabis-operator-on-track-for-40-mil-revenues-and-profits-with-new-acquisitions/

