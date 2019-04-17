Anticipation Support Builds at RockForALTSO, SweatForALTSO HFA's Spring Fling for ALTSO

Last Wednesday, at Proper West, the alternative investment community united at HFA's Spring Fling for ALTSO to raise awareness and funds for long-time industry supported charity A Leg To Stand On (ALTSO). Sponsored by Wilshire Phoenix, Seward Kissel LLP, and AlphaWeek, over $10,000 was raised at the event which will support ALTSO's mission of providing free, high-quality prosthetic limbs and mobility aids to children in the developing world through the age of 21.

"Wilshire Phoenix is extremely passionate and devoted not only to helping each of our clients and investors reach their goals but also to giving back. It was our pleasure to have co-hosted such a special event alongside Seward and Kissel LLP and AlphaWeek, with special thanks to Gregg Bateman and Greg Winterton, respectively for their unwavering commitment to such an important cause. Thank you to Tim Seymour for his continued support of ALTSO and to Frankie Edgar, who has a big heart in and outside the ring. This HFA event brought together the financial community to honor an incredible charity and best-in-class organization. I look forward to further supporting ALTSO's CoolKids in the months and years to come," said Bill Herrmann, Managing Partner of Wilshire Phoenix.

This event is just one of many coming up globally for the charity. Tickets are available now for UK, NYC and Chicago events, listed below. Sponsorships are also available in all three cities with the addition of new, exclusive branding opportunities on a first come first served basis. For sponsorship opportunities contact ALTSO Executive Director, Gabriella Mueller Evrard at gevrard@altso.org

Upcoming ALTSO UK Events

SweatForALTSO London sponsored by Hentsu

Thursday, May 9th, 7:30pm // Boom Cycle Monument

Special thanks to sponsor Hentsu, who is matching every dollar raised to double the impact of this event!

ALTSO UK's 2nd Annual Rocktoberfest London

Wednesday, June 19th, 7pm // 8 Northumberland Ave

Upcoming ALTSO NYC Events

RockForALTSO at the Cutting Room

Wednesday, May 22nd, 6:30 pm // Cutting Room

ALTSO's 16th Annual Hedge Fund Rocktoberfest NYC

Thursday, Oct. 24th, 7pm // Hard Rock Café

Upcoming ALTSO Chicago Events

ALTSO's 8th Annual Rocktoberfest Chicago

Thursday, Oct. 10th, 6pm // City Winery

The charity's much anticipated, Rocktoberfest events begin in London in June, followed by Chicago NYC respectively in October. Bands for the three events already include ALTSO All Stars, The OverGrouds, Sunday Mornings, The Autopilots, The Cause, The Operators, The Simpletones, The Wrong Boys, Chicago Rock Exchange, and more. Current Rocktoberfest sponsors already include, GlobeTax, Kreston Reeves, SteelEye, and Wilshire Phoenix.

Interested in playing at Rocktoberfest? For information on available packages please contact ALTSO Executive Director, Gabriella Mueller Evrard at gevrard@altso.org

About ALTSO

Since its inauguration in 2002, ALTSO has treated nearly 18,000 children and continues to provide free, high-quality prosthetics and mobility aids to more than 1,000 children annually. When a child is treated under ALTSO's programs, they don't just gain or regain their mobility they have access to walk the average of 3 miles to school each day, to earn an education, gain self-esteem and become independent. ALTSO also commits to providing each patient with treatment through the age of 21 to ensure each CoolKid has the ability to gain high education, vocational and/or job skills in order to ensure the opportunity to earn gainful employment.

For organizational and media inquiries please contact: Gabriella Mueller Evrard; Executive Director; 212.683.8805; gevrard@altso.org or: Mitch Ackles; HFPR; 646.657.9230; mitch@hedgefundpr.net

