International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of scent, taste, and nutrition, is deepening its commitment to diversity and inclusion by signing onto the United Nations Global LGBTI Standards of Conduct for Business ("the Standards"). IFF joins more than 250 of the world's largest companies in the pledge to tackle discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual and intersex (LGBTI) people in the community, workplace and marketplace.

"Last year, when we formalized IFF's pathway to embrace greater diversity and inclusion, we knew we were moving towards further alignment between our internal and external practices and our corporate values," said Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO, IFF. "By signing onto the Standards, we are purposefully championing equal and equitable rights for all on a global level, especially those who are traditionally the most vulnerable. Adopting these Standards will help our efforts in engaging with communities and partners that respect the rights of LGBTI communities as much as we do. We are extraordinarily proud to be part of this outreach."

"In joining the early supporters of the UN Global LGBTI Standards for Business, IFF continues its global corporate citizenship leadership. The private sector has a key role to play in respecting and protecting the human rights of LGBTI people and its support matters," said Fabrice Houdart, United Nations Human Rights Officer and co-author of the Standards.

In addition to signing onto the Standards, IFF's commitment to equality was also recognized by the Human Rights Campaign as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality after receiving a perfect score of 100 on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index survey on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) policies and practices.

