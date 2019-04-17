Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2019) - Reservoir Capital Corp. (CSE: REO) ("REO") announces today that it will likely miss its filing deadline of April 30, 2019 to file its annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 (the "Annual Financial Statements") and related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), as required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

On September 21, 2018, the Company underwent a reverse takeover transaction where it acquired a 60% interest in Kainji Power Holding Limited ("KPHL"), a non-reporting company incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius. KPHL's primary asset is the ownership of a minority interest in Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited ("MESL").

As this is the first year that REO is required to include financial information of KPHL and MESL in its Annual Financial Statements, REO has encountered delays in completing its Audited Financial Statements, and as a result the Company has applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission for a Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO"). Because of the delays, the Company will file its Annual Financial Statements, MD&A, and CEO and CFO certificates (collectively, the "2018 Annual Financial Statements") after the filing deadline of April 30, 2019 as prescribed by National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102").

The Company currently expects to file the 2018 Annual Financial Statements sometime before June 30, 2019 and will issue a news release announcing completion of such filings at such time. Until then, the Company intends to comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders for as long as it remains in default, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports, each of which will be issued in the form of a news release.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares, however, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and such other directors, officers and persons as determined by the applicable regulatory authorities, will not be able to trade the Company's shares.

REO is not currently subject to any insolvency proceedings. If REO provides any information to any of its creditors during the period in which it is in default of filing the Annual Financial Statements, the Company confirms that it will also file material change reports on SEDAR containing such information.

