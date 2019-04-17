SYDNEY, Apr 18, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Novotech, the award-winning Asia-Pacific CRO with 23 years of experience in the region, has further strengthened its presence in South Korea with two major hospitals joining the Novotech partnership program - bringing more quality investigators, KOLs, and up to 4 million patients.The 900 bed Ulsan University Hospital (UUH), and the Hepatology Division in Gastroenterology, Department of Internal Medicine at the 1,778 bed Seoul National University Hospital (SNUH), have joined the Novotech CRO partnership program, further strengthening Novotech's clinical service capabilities in South Korea.South Korea is a fast-growing destination for clinical studies with quality infrastructure, world-class medical and hospital facilities, and supportive rapid start-up regulations. South Korea was Asia's most active country in clinical research after China last year, with over 400 sites opened by biopharma companies.Novotech is well established in Asia with offices in 11 countries and more than 550 staff, while 19 leading hospitals and medical facilities across the region have now joined the Novotech CRO clinical partnership program.Novotech CEO Dr John Moller said biotech clients were increasingly running Phase I studies in Australia, benefiting from the 41% R&D tax credit, then moving to Asia for subsequent trials. "Having the same company that understands the study as it transitions into Asia is always reassuring for clients. Novotech uses the latest Oracle and Medidata technology, so seamlessly connects with global clinical partners."About Novotech - https://novotech-cro.com/welcomeHeadquartered in Sydney, Novotech is internationally recognized as the leading regional full-service contract research organization (CRO). With a focus on clinical monitoring, Novotech has been instrumental in the success of hundreds of Phase I - IV clinical trials across the Asia Pacific region.Novotech provides clinical development services across all clinical trial phases and therapeutic areas including: feasibility assessments; ethics committee and regulatory submissions, data management, statistical analysis, medical monitoring, safety services, central lab services, report write-up to ICH requirements, project and vendor management.For RFP enquiries: Please fill out the form available at www.novotech-cro.com/contact-us-0Media Contact:communications@novotech-cro.comSusan Fitzpatrick-Napier, AU: +61 2 8218 2144USA: +1 415 951 3228, Asia: +65 3159 3427Source: NovotechCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.