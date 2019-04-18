RTDNA Canada Congratulates Troy Reeb as a Recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award - Network

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2019 / RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize Troy Reeb who has distinguished himself through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of his career in journalism and news management.

RTDNA President Fiona Conway said, 'RTDNA Canada is recognizing a news leader who represents the best of what we strive for in Canadian journalism. Troy has been a champion and leader throughout his career. I couldn't be happier to be see his sizeable contribution celebrated.'

Troy Reeb said 'RTNDA Canada has long been the most important and credible voice for electronic journalism in Canada. To receive the association's lifetime achievement award is both a surprise and a tremendous honour. This award is a testament to the dedication and perseverance of Global News journalists who helped build the most innovative, multi-platform news organization anywhere.'

'Global News is tremendously grateful to have Troy as our champion and thrilled the RTDNA has recognized a true pioneer in our industry,' said Ward Smith, Senior Vice President of Global News. ' His contribution to news and our communities is unparalleled; raising the standards of journalism while transforming our team beyond sustainability into unprecedented growth.'

Troy Reeb will be presented with his RTDNA Canada Lifetime Achievement Award during the Awards Gala Dinner on May 11, 2019 during the 2019 National Conference & Awards Gala. Tickets can be purchased online for the full conference or just the awards dinner. Please note that Early Bird Pricing ends at 11:59 pm on April 22, 2019.

Visit www.rtdnacanada.com/events/rtdna2019 for more information.

Troy Reeb

Troy Reeb is Executive Vice President Broadcast Networks at Corus Entertainment Inc., overseeing Corus' 44 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, and 15 conventional stations and online platforms, a portfolio which includes Global Television, networks such as HGTV, W Network and History, Global News, and Corus Radio.

Troy was previously SVP, News, Radio and Station Operations. During his tenure, he has managed the addition of local newscasts in every Global TV market, pioneered Global News' award-winning Multi-Market Content (MMC) broadcast model, and led a digital-first strategy that has built Globalnews.ca into the largest, private-sector online news provider in Canada.

Troy graduated in 1988 from the Broadcast Journalism program at Lethbridge College, where he was named Distinguished Alumni in 2003 and maintains an internship program to this day. He successfully completed the Broadcast Executive Leadership program at the Banff Centre in 2007 and the Cable Executive Management program at Harvard Business School in 2015.

Troy serves on numerous boards of directors, including with Canadian Broadcast Sales, Radioplayer Canada, and the CAB Radio CEO Council.

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us

