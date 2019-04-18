Mazda CX-5 (U.S. specification)

Skyactiv-D 2.2 diesel engine for the U.S.



TOKYO, Apr 18, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation announced today at the New York International Auto Show(1) that it has begun accepting pre-orders for the diesel-powered Mazda CX-5 in the U.S. market.The Skyactiv-D 2.2-liter diesel engine in the U.S.-specification CX-5 adopts special combustion control software and exhaust treatment systems to meet U.S. emissions regulations, yet preserves the excellent response and easy-revving feel for which Mazda's Skyactiv diesel engines are renowned. It is the first time Mazda has offered a diesel-powered passenger car in the U.S. market.(2)In line with its "Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030" long-term vision for technology development, Mazda aims to use the fundamental appeal of the automobile - driving pleasure - to inspire people, enrich society and help briang about a beautiful earth. By offering an experience of car ownership that celebrates driving, the company hopes to enrich lives and build a strong bond with customers.(1) Press days are April 17-18. The show is open to the public from April 19 - 28. Mazda held a press conference at 12:35 p.m. (local time) on Wednesday, April 17.(2) Passenger car: a vehicle other than a van or truck that seats ten or fewer people. Based on Mazda's in-house research.About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.comSource: MazdaContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.