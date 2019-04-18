Paradise Art Space presents the exhibition Prism Fantasy: New ways to view light

Reflection, Infinity, Spectrum, and Illusion to be introduced by 11 world-renowned installation artists

Large-scale group exhibition of world-class artists to on view from April 19 through August 18 .

. 25 pieces including Plexus No.40 by Gabriel Dawe to be on show at the exhibition.

by to be on show at the exhibition. Four salient features of light are interpreted in four sub-themes.

A participatory exhibition in which viewers interact with artworks.

INCHEON, South Korea, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The art-tainment resort Paradise City unveils a group exhibition titled Prism Fantasy: New ways to view light that will feature works by 11 world-renowned artists at its Paradise Art Space from April 19 through August 18, 2019. Paradise Art Space's first exhibition of 2019 has selected the four traits of light--Reflection, Infinity, Spectrum, and Illusion--as its sub-themes. This art show will feature 25 pieces by 11 domestic and foreign artists to provide viewers with diverse means of entertainment and inspiration.

The section titled Reflection features works by Jeppe Hein (Denmark), Daniel Rozin (Israel), and Daniel Buren (France). The section Infinity features works representing the infinity of light by Ivan Navarro (Chile), Thomas Canto (France), and Lee Bul (Korea). The section Spectrum displays works by Gabriel Dawe (Mexico) and Bongchull Shin (Korea) that address a wide variety of light spectrum. The section Illusion exhibits works by Ryota Kuwakubo (Japan), Lee Yongbaek (Korea), and Olafur Eliasson (Denmark) that cross the line between reality and imagination.

Completed through an aggressive interaction between viewers and artworks, the exhibition suggests a wide array of approaches to light. The Plexus series produced to fit Paradise Art Space's venue is one of the must-sees in this art show.

A diversity of programs associated with the exhibition are scheduled to take place. An academy for children will be carried out at the Plaza shopping arcade. Little Artists, a kit production program which requires reservations to be made in advance, is an academy associated with the exhibition. It was conceived from the idea of a prism that dissolves white into diverse colors. In addition, the exhibition will continue at Paradise Walk and Art Garden, two of its new facilities that opened last year. Further details can be found on the event's website (prismfantasy.org).

Chairwoman of the Paradise Cultural Foundation, Elizabeth Chun provided an account of this exhibition, saying, "This exhibition features various styles of works by both Eastern and Western artists based on the theme of light. It is an experimental challenge to deepen and broaden Paradise Art Space through a selection of a narrative that is different from its previous ones. It is my hope that you will be able to experience light with minute composition and direction."

Paradise Art Space held Overstated & Understated as its inaugural exhibition in September 2018 and Quayola: Asymmetric Archeology, the first-ever comprehensive exhibition in Asia by Quayola, the media artist who won the Prix Ars Electronica in 2013. The Chief Director Choi was elected as the co-chairman of amfAR Gala Hong Kong 2019 hosted by amfAR, the foundation for AIDS research in last March.

