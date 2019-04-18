Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, Apr 18, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited has announced that Fujitsu Forum 2019 will be held on Friday, May 17 at Tokyo International Forum. This year's theme will be "Human Centric Innovation: Driving a Trusted Future."As a service-oriented company, built on skilled personnel and powerful technology, including AI, 5G, and blockchain technology, Fujitsu is working with customers to create a trusted future.At Fujitsu Forum 2019, as a partner in working together on complex problems in business and society, Fujitsu will introduce a wide range of cutting-edge technology to build trust for the digital era, as well as its co-creation efforts with customers and partners using digital technology across the boundaries of industries, through a number of seminars and hands-on demos.Overview of Fujitsu Forum 20191. Time/Date: 9 AM - 6 PM on Friday, May 17, 20192. Location: Tokyo International Forum (3-5-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo)3. Theme: Human Centric Innovation: Driving a Trusted Future4. Seminars (44 programs in total):a. Presentations (3 programs):Fujitsu will welcome customers and experts from both inside and outside Japan, as well as its partners leading the ICT industry. They will speak about the environment facing business and society going forward, in addition to initiatives related to these changes.b. Conferences (13 programs):Fujitsu will welcome experts in various fields, including open innovation, digital business, and blockchain technology. There will be prominent thinkers and trailblazers from cutting-edge companies to speak about the latest trends and case studies.c. Business sessions and hands-on workshops (28 programs):Fujitsu will introduce its solutions for a variety of issues using ICT, focusing on real-world customer case studies. In addition, Fujitsu will welcome representatives from global strategic partners to introduce the digital transformation of the company's customers and its approach to co-creation.In addition, Fujitsu has also prepared hands-on sessions where guests can experience workstyle transformation, as well as workshops focused on organizational agility.Note: Entry in to each seminar will be closed as soon as the maximum number of participants is reached.Exhibits (about 100 exhibits):Fujitsu will introduce the latest trends and case studies of co-creation with customers across industries, focusing in particular on cutting-edge technologies such as AI, 5G, and blockchain technology. Exhibits include cross-industry initiatives, AI technology, 5G, manufacturing, retail and logistics, transportation, finance, public sector, mobility, digital workplace, sports, digital marketing, security, and hybrid IT.Making Fujitsu Forum More Fun and Convenient:Services have been prepared to make your time at Fujitsu Forum more fun and convenient. Event app offering premium services:Premium services will be available for guest who download the event app. They can receive related notifications and brochures from the exhibition. In addition, users can watch the internet stream that will be broadcast during the event (Fujitsu Channel), watching the keynote speeches and presentations covering topics such as AI, 5G, and blockchain on two channels.Mobile work cafe:To accommodate a variety of customer work styles, cafe spaces with Wi-Fi service will be prepared to enable customers to use their time effectively at the venue. Customers can join the forum in different styles, while working, enjoying light meals, or watching on large screens presentations that will be broadcast on internet TV.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.1 trillion yen (US $39 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.