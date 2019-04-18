Group revenue up 16.8%; order intake up 16.6%; earnings margin 1) 26.2%

Bioprocess Solutions Division expands dynamically; robust development in Lab Products Services

Guidance for the full year confirmed

Sartorius, a leading international partner of biopharmaceutical research and the industry, started off fiscal 2019 with substantial double-digit growth in order intake, sales revenue and earnings. Consolidated first-quarter sales revenue rose in constant currencies by 16.8% to 435.7 million (reported: +19.4%); order intake increased 16.6% to 482.8 million euros (reported: +19.3%).

Sartorius' underlying EBITDA1) surged 28.7% to 114.0 million euros. Its respective underlying EBITDA margin for the first three months of 2019 was 26.2% (Q1 2018: 24.3%), with a good half a percentage point of this increase resulting from the change in accounting rules2), as expected. Relevant net profit3) for the Group climbed 30.8% to 48.6 million euros. Earnings per ordinary share were 0.71 euros (Q1 2018: 0.54 euros); earnings per preference share, 0.72 euros (Q1 2018: 0.55 euros).

"We are very pleased with our first-quarter results," said Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg, CEO and Executive Board Chairman. "In Bioprocess Solutions, the relatively moderate prior-year comparables, high order intake in the final quarter of 2018, and the modified setup of our cell culture media business that has not yet shown its full effects on first-quarter figures all contributed to the anticipated above-average growth rates, which are expected to normalize as the year progresses. Considering the softer economic environment especially in Europe, the Lab Products Services Division showed robust development, which was in line with our expectations. Based on the results of the first three months, we confirm our full-year targets."

Business development in the regions

Sartorius increased its sales revenues by double digits across all three geographies. The Americas region recorded the strongest growth, closing the first quarter with a gain in revenue of 24.7% to 152.4 million euros. The Asia Pacific region saw a 15.3% increase in sales over the first quarter of 2018, to 105.3 million euros. In the EMEA region4), the Group earned 178.0 million euros, which equates to sales growth of 11.6%.

Business development of the divisions

The Bioprocess Solutions Division, which offers a wide array of innovative technologies for the manufacture of biopharmaceuticals, achieved sales growth of 20.9% (reported: +23.8%) to 326.0 million euros, compared to a moderate prior-year quarter. Strong demand across all product categories fueled this dynamic growth. Order intake also saw a significant uptick, rising 21.1% to 366.0 million euros.

Due to economies of scale and a change in accounting rules2), the division's underlying EBITDA rose by 34.0% to 94.2 million euros. The respective margin was 28.9%, up from 26.7% in the year-earlier period.

The Lab Products Services Division, which offers products and technologies for laboratories primarily in the pharma sector and for life science research, developed in line with expectations. The division increased its sales relative to its previous year's revenue base by 5.9% (reported: +8.1%) to 109.7 million euros. Order intake rose 4.4% against relatively high prior-year comparables to 116.8 million euros.

The division's EBITDA increased 8.2%, totaling 19.8 million euros; its margin was 18.1%, approximately at the previous year's level (Q1 2018: 18.0%). Earnings for this division were likewise positively affected by the change in accounting rules2)

(All figures on sales revenue and order intake in constant currencies.)

Key financial indicators

The Sartorius Group continues to have a very sound balance sheet and financial base, even though its equity ratio decreased slightly from 38.5% at the end of 2018 to 36.8% mainly as a result of the change in accounting rules2). The Group's ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA was 2.2 (Dec. 31, 2018: 2.4). After the first three months, the Group's CAPEX ratio, i.e. ratio of capital expenditures to sales revenue, stood at 12.9% and is expected to decrease during the further course of the year after several large expansion projects are completed (previous year quarter: 10.3%)5)

Guidance for the full year confirmed

Based on its first-quarter performance, Sartorius confirms its forecast for the full year of 2019. Consolidated sales revenue is thus projected to grow by about 7% to 11%. This forecast considers the changes to the sales alliance with the Lonza group in the area of cell culture media. Without these changes, sales growth would probably be some 2 percentage points higher. Regarding profitability, management forecasts that the company's EBITDA margin will increase to slightly more than 27.0% over the prior-year figure of 25.9%, with the operating gain projected to be about half a percentage point and the remaining increase expected to result from a change in accounting rules.2) The ratio of capital expenditures to sales revenue is projected to be around 12%, below the 2018 figure of 15.2%5)

For the Bioprocess Solutions Division, management expects dynamic growth to continue. It anticipates that sales will increase by about 8% to 12% over the previous year's high revenue base (without considering the modification of our partnership with Lonza, approx. 3 percentage points higher). Management forecasts that the division's underlying EBITDA margin will increase to slightly more than 29.5% relative to the prior-year figure of 28.6%. The operating gain is expected to account for around half a percentage point.2)

The Lab Products Services Division is partly dependent on the development of economic cycles. Against the backdrop of a weakened economy in many regions, management forecasts that the division's sales revenue will increase by about 5% to 9% and the underlying EBITDA margin to slightly more than 20.0% (previous year: 18.5%), with the operating gain accounting for about half a percentage point2)

All forecasts are based on constant currencies, as in the past years. A no-deal exit of the U.K. from the E.U. might impact our supply chains in both divisions to a certain degree in spite of the measures already taken to counteract this development. A reliable prognosis concerning possible effects cannot be made at the current time.

1) Sartorius uses underlying EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjusted for extraordinary items) as the key profitability indicator.

2) IFRS 16 required to be applied as of 2019 regulates accounting of lease contracts. Ultimately, this leads to a somewhat extended balance sheet and thus to a slightly lower equity ratio. Further, the changes result in disclosure of longer-term lease payments as depreciation and, accordingly, in a somewhat higher EBITDA. This does not entail any material changes concerning the Group's relevant net profit or earnings per share.

3) After non-controlling interest, adjusted for extraordinary items and non-cash amortization, as well as based on the normalized financial result and corresponding tax effects.

4) EMEA Europe, Middle East, Africa

5) As of 2019, CAPEX is based on cash flow instead of balance sheet computation; CAPEX ratio restated: 11.1% for Q1 2018, 14.9% for FY 2018

This press release contains statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. The content of these statements cannot be guaranteed as they are based on assumptions and estimates that harbor certain risks and uncertainties. This is a translation of the original German-language press release. Sartorius shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original German press release is the legally binding version. Furthermore, Sartorius reserves the right not to be responsible for the topicality, correctness, completeness or quality of the information provided. Liability claims regarding damage caused by the use of any information provided, including any kind of information which is incomplete or incorrect, will therefore be rejected.

Follow Sartorius on Twitter @Sartorius_Group and on LinkedIn.

Conference call

Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg, CEO and Executive Board Chairman of Sartorius, and Rainer Lehmann, CFO, will discuss the company's business results with analysts and investors on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST) in a teleconference.

You may register by clicking on the following link:

http://services.choruscall.de/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=6266464&linkSecurityString=2e6e97fe0

Alternatively, you can dial into the teleconference, without registering, at:

+49 (0) 69 566 03 7000

The presentation will be available on Thursday, April 18, 2019, starting at 3:15 p.m. CEST, for viewing on our website at:

https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-ag-investor-relations/presentations

Current image files

https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/newsroom/downloads-publications

Financial calendar

July 19, 2019 Publication of first-half figures (January to June 2019) October 22, 2019 Publication of nine-month figures (January to September 2019)

Key Performance Indicators for the First Quarter of 2019

Sartorius Group Bioprocess Solutions Lab Products &

Services In millions of €

(unless otherwise

specified) Q1

2019 Q1

2018 in

%

Reported in

% cc1) Q1

2019 Q1

2018 in

%

Reported in

% cc1) Q1

2019 Q1

2018 in

%

Reported in

% cc1) Sales Revenue and Order Intake Sales revenue 435.7 364.9 19.4 16.8 326.0 263.4 23.8 20.9 109.7 101.4 8.1 5.9 - EMEA2) 178.0 159.3 11.7 11.6 128.1 111.3 15.1 15.1 49.8 48.0 3.8 3.6 - Americas2) 152.4 116.6 30.7 24.7 123.2 90.7 35.8 29.3 29.2 25.9 12.7 8.2 Asia |

Pacific2) 105.3 89.0 18.4 15.3 74.7 61.5 21.6 18.7 30.6 27.5 11.3 7.8 Order intake 482.8 404.8 19.3 16.6 366.0 295.1 24.0 21.1 116.8 109.6 6.6 4.4 EBITDA3) 114.0 88.6 28.7 94.2 70.3 34.0 19.8 18.3 8.2 EBITDA margin3)

in 26.2 24.3 28.9 26.7 18.1 18.0 Net profit for

the period4) 48.6 37.2 30.8 Earnings per

ordinary

share4) in 0.71 0.54 31.1 Earnings per

preference

share4) in 0.72 0.55 30.5

1) In constant currencies abbreviated as "cc" 2) According to the customer's location 3) Underlying 4) After non-controlling interest, adjusted for extraordinary items and non-cash amortization, as well as based on the normalized financial result and corresponding tax effects. 5) A profile of Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of biopharmaceutical research and the industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2018, the company earned sales revenue of some 1.57 billion euros. Currently, around 8,500 people work at the Group's approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417006060/en/

Contacts:

Petra Kirchhoff Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

+49 (0)551.308.1686 petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com