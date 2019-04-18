Doc.It to Demonstrate Document Management and Workflow Solutions at Accountex UK 2019

LONDON, April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doc.It, an industry-leading provider of powerful, scalable document management, workflow, document storage and web portal products for accountancy firms, announced today that the company will demonstrate its Doc.It Suite at Accountex (https://www.accountex.co.uk/london/) in London, May 1-2, 2019. Event attendees are invited to meet with Doc.It experts at stand #936. Accountex is the industry's largest exhibition and conference dedicated to accountancy and finance professionals.



Doc.It Suite provides document management, storage, workflow and web portal tools that enable accountancy firms to work more efficiently, reduce paper and manual processes and provide higher levels of service to clients. Doc.It integrates with many tax, time and billing, engagement software and other industry applications, and is available as a monthly subscription service. Doc.It's team of experts in accounting technology provide personalized technical support and training to assist firms in maximizing efficiency gains available in a digital environment.

"We introduced Doc.It at Accountex a year ago, and the response has been positive," says Kevin Murray, president of Doc.It, Inc. "Firms seek us out when they want to consolidate applications, improve data security, and enhance client service. At Accountex this year, we'll also be presenting Doc.It Explore (https://www.doc-it.com/explore/) and Doc.It Connect (https://www.doc-it.com/connect/), two point solutions for firms who want an easy affordable way to get started in their digital transformation."

Doc.It was recently awarded the Prime Award in the K2 Quality Awards (http://www.k2e.com/about/news), among the most well-respected and longest-standing awards in the industry. The Prime Award is granted to the company that demonstrates innovation and leadership in offering high-quality products, top-shelf customer support, and great management vision and direction.

More information on the Doc.It Suite can be found at http://www.doc-it.com/doc-it-suite/ (http://www.doc-it.com/doc-it-suite/).

To request a meeting at Accountex, a private demo, or for more information, please contact Doc.It at info@doc-it.com (mailto:info@doc-it.com) or visit www.doc-it.com/uk (http://www.doc-it.com/uk).

About Doc.It

Doc.It provides document management, workflow, document storage and web portal products that help accountants efficiently gather, process, store and deliver documents. Doc.It solutions improve data security, enhance client services and consolidate applications to improve productivity of accountancy firms, CPAs and financial restructuring firms. Our industry expertise delivers greater value, tailored services and customer-driven development. To learn more, visit www.doc-it.com (http://www.doc-it.com).