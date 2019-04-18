Very Strong and Diversified YTD Sales: +6.3% Organic Growth (Reported: +4.9%)

Q3: +2.5% Solid Organic Growth, as Expected, Reflecting Chinese New Year Phasing1 and Start of Wholesaler Inventory Optimisation in USA

Increased FY19 Guidance2

Organic Growth in Profit from Recurring Operations of C. +8%

Regulatory News:

Press release Paris, 18 April 2019

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI)

Year-to-date Sales

Sales for the first 9 months of FY19 totalled 7,188 million, with organic growth of +6.3%, driven by the Emerging markets (+15%):

Americas +3%: good performance with USA broadly in line with market; start of USA wholesaler inventory optimisation in Q3

good performance with USA broadly in line with market; start of USA wholesaler inventory optimisation in Q3 Asia-RoW +12%: very strong performance driven by dynamic growth in China and India

very strong performance driven by dynamic growth in China and India Europe +1%: very good Sales in Eastern Europe and contrasted performance in Western Europe.

Reported growth was +4.9% due to an unfavourable FX impact. For full-year FY19, a positive FX impact of c. +€20m is expected3

Q3 Sales

Sales for the third quarter of FY19 totalled 2,003 million, including organic growth of +2.5% and reported growth of +4.5%:

Americas +2%: improving performance in Latin America and shipments reflecting start of wholesaler inventory optimisation in USA

improving performance in Latin America and shipments reflecting start of wholesaler inventory optimisation in USA Asia-RoW +3%: growth in line with expectations, with sustainable growth management of Martell following earlier Chinese New Year 1 and route-to-market change in Korea

growth in line with expectations, with sustainable growth management of Martell following earlier Chinese New Year and route-to-market change in Korea Europe +2%: improvement driven by very strong performance in Russia and UK, despite commercial dispute in France and Germany

As part of this communication, Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated,

"Growth was very strong and diversified in the first 9 months of FY19, responding to our long-term investment strategy.

For full year FY19, in an environment that remains uncertain, we aim to continue dynamic and diversified growth across our regions and brands.

We expect organic growth in Profit from Recurring Operations of c.+8%. We will continue to roll out our strategic plan "Transform Accelerate", focused on investing for sustainable and profitable long-term growth."

_______________

1 CNY: Chinese New Year on 5 February 2019 vs. 16 February 2018

2 Guidance communicated to market on 29 August 2018 of organic growth in Profit from Recurring Operations of +5% to +7%, revised on 7 February 2019 to between +6% and +8%

3 Based on average FX rates projected at 11 April 2019, particularly a EUR/USD rate of 1.14

All growth data specified in this press release refers to organic growth (at constant FX and Group structure), unless otherwise stated. Data may be subject to rounding.

A detailed presentation of Sales for the third quarter of FY19 can be downloaded from our website: www.pernod-ricard.com

Definitions and reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures

Pernod Ricard's management process is based on the following non-IFRS measures which are chosen for planning and reporting. The Group's management believes these measures provide valuable additional information for users of the financial statements in understanding the Group's performance. These non-IFRS measures should be considered as complementary to the comparable IFRS measures and reported movements therein.

Organic growth

Organic growth is calculated after excluding the impacts of exchange rate movements and acquisitions and disposals.

Exchange rates impact is calculated by translating the current year results at the prior year's exchange rates.

For acquisitions in the current year, the post-acquisition results are excluded from the organic movement calculations. For acquisitions in the prior year, post-acquisition results are included in the prior year but are included in the organic movement calculation from the anniversary of the acquisition date in the current year.

Where a business, brand, brand distribution right or agency agreement was disposed of, or terminated, in the prior year, the Group, in the organic movement calculations, excludes the results for that business from the prior year. For disposals or terminations in the current year, the Group excludes the results for that business from the prior year from the date of the disposal or termination.

This measure enables us to focus on the performance of the business which is common to both years and which represents those measures that local managers are most directly able to influence.

Profit from recurring operations

Profit from recurring operations corresponds to the operating profit excluding other non-current operating income and expenses.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the world's n°2 in wines and spirits with consolidated Sales of €8,987m in FY18. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard holds one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the sector: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard employs a workforce of approximately 19,000 people and operates through a decentralised organisation, with 6 "Brand Companies" and 86 "Market Companies" established in each key market. Pernod Ricard is strongly committed to a sustainable development policy and encourages responsible consumption. Pernod Ricard's strategy and ambition are based on 3 key values that guide its expansion: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust and a strong sense of ethics.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

APPENDICES

Q3 FY19 Sales by Region Net Sales (€ millions) H1 FY18 H1 FY19 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Americas 1,369 27.7% 1,389 26.8% 20 1% 51 4% (5) 0% (26) -2% Asia Rest of the World 2,015 40.8% 2,266 43.7% 251 12% 323 16% (0) 0% (73) -4% Europe 1,552 31.4% 1,530 29.5% (23) -1% 4 0% (9) -1% (17) -1% World 4,937 100.0% 5,185 100.0% 248 5% 378 8% (14) 0% (115) -2% Net Sales (€ millions) Q3 FY18 Q3 FY19 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Americas 530 27.6% 567 28.3% 37 7% 11 2% (4) -1% 31 6% Asia Rest of the World 878 45.8% 922 46.0% 44 5% 27 3% (0) 0% 17 2% Europe 509 26.6% 515 25.7% 6 1% 11 2% (3) -1% (2) 0% World 1,916 100.0% 2,003 100.0% 87 5% 48 3% (7) 0% 46 2% Net Sales (€ millions) 9M FY18 9M FY19 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Americas 1,899 27.7% 1,956 27.2% 57 3% 61 3% (9) 0% 5 0% Asia Rest of the World 2,893 42.2% 3,188 44.3% 295 10% 350 12% (0) 0% (56) -2% Europe 2,061 30.1% 2,044 28.4% (17) -1% 14 1% (12) -1% (19) -1% World 6,853 100.0% 7,188 100.0% 335 5% 426 6% (21) 0% (70) -1% Notes: FY18 has been adjusted to reflect the IFRS15 update as per press release 25th September 2018 "Application of

IFRS 15 norm" Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group

Foreign exchange impact on YTD FY19 Sales

Forex impact 9M FY19 (€ millions) Average rates evolution On Net

Sales FY18 FY19 US dollar USD 1.19 1.15 -3.8% 70 Indian rupee INR 76.97 81.34 5.7% (47) Turkish Lira TRL 4.43 6.31 42.3% (22) Russian Rouble RUB 69.34 75.71 9.2% (15) Pound sterling GBP 0.89 0.88 -0.6% 2 Other currencies (57) Total (70)

Upcoming communications

DATE1 EVENT Tuesday 4 June 2019 Asia Conference Call Tuesday 25 June 2019 Marketing in the digital age

Conference Call Thursday 29 August 2019 FY19 Full-year Sales Results Wednesday 16 October 2019 Q1 FY20 Sales Friday 8 November 2019 Annual General Meeting 1.The above dates are indicative and are liable to change

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005851/en/

Contacts:

Julia Massies VP, Investor Relations Internal Audit, +33 (0)1 41 00 41 07

Adam Ramjean Investor Relations Manager, +33 (0)1 41 00 41 59

Fabien Darrigues External Communications Director, +33 (0)1 41 00 44 86

Emmanuel Vouin Press Relations Manager, +33 (0)1 41 00 44 04