Today, SoftwareONE, a global leading Platform, Solutions and Services company, announced that it has recently acquired SAMSentry, a software governance technology. The technology will be incorporated into SoftwareONE's managed services portfolio, to work in conjunction with industry-leading Software Asset Management (SAM) technologies such as Flexera, Snow and ServiceNow. To drive additional value across the software estate and existing technology investments; while visualizing findings and tracking on-going improvements.

SAMSentry utilizes insights derived from machine learning across millions of data points to manage and measure organizations against industry best practice, based on over 10,000 consultancy hours. Through its dashboard, SAMSentry helps organizations understand what action needs to be taken to improve efficiency and high-risk internal processes. With a focus on the latest security, data protection and cloud management standards, SAMSentry uses blockchain technology on Microsoft Azure cloud.

"At SoftwareONE, we never stand still when searching for the best solutions and services that make the difference to our customers. SAMSentry is a unique solution. It's a visual dashboard of maturity assessments combined with industry insights, project tracking and recommendations. It is a unique and compelling solution in the market, and we are thrilled to be able to offer it to our customers," said Dieter Schlosser, CEO of SoftwareONE.

