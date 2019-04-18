The storage supplier will set up a mixed-asset virtual power plant that will initially aggregate up to 2 MW of capacity as the first phase of a planned smart local energy system in southern England. Moixa aims to eventually scale the VPP up to 17 MW.London-based Moixa plans to develop a virtual power plant (VPP) that will combine PV, battery storage and electric vehicles (EVs). The installation is part of a broader plan that could span hundreds of households, schools and other buildings in the southern U.K. county of West Sussex, near Worthing and Shoreham-by-Sea. It will be the initial phase ...

