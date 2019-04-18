Den 18 december 2018 observationsnoterades aktierna i Cherry AB (publ) ("Cherry" eller "Bolaget") med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från European Entertainment Intressenter BidCo AB till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Den 12 februari 2019 offentliggjorde European Entertainment Intressenter BidCo AB ett pressmeddelande med information om att det kontrollerade cirka 98,2 procent av aktierna i Cherry efter utgången av den slutliga acceptfristen, och att bolaget avsåg att påkalla tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier i Cherry samt verka för en avnotering av dessa från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 12 april 2019 offentliggjorde Cherry ett pressmeddelande med information om Bolaget mottagit påkallande av tvångsinlösen av minoritetsaktierna och beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av aktierna från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 16 april 2019, mottog Nasdaq Stockholm en sådan ansökan. Enligt gällande regelverk för Nasdaq Stockholm ska ett bolag observationsnoteras om det ansökt om avnotering. Med ovanstående bakgrund har Nasdaq Stockholm AB beslutat att uppdatera observationsnoteringen avseende aktierna i Cherry AB (publ) (CHER B, ISIN-kod SE0010133256, orderboks-ID 36291). On December 18, 2018, the shares in Cherry AB (publ) ("Cherry" or the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a tender offer from European Entertainment Intressenter BidCo AB to the shareholders of the Company. On February 12, 2019, European Entertainment Intressenter BidCo AB published a press release with information that it controlled approximately 98.2 percent of the shares in Cherry after the expiry of the final acceptance period, and that it intended to initiate a compulsory acquisition procedure regarding the rest of the shares in the Company and to promote a delisting of the shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On April 12, 2019, Cherry published a press release with information that the Company had received a call for redemption proceeding of the minority shares, and had decided to apply for delisting of the shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On April 16, 2019, Nasdaq Stockholm AB received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company shall be given observation status if it has applied for delisting. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the observation status for the shares in Cherry AB (publ) (CHER B, ISIN code SE0010133256, order book ID 36291). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Elias Skog eller Karin Ydén, 08-405 60 00. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.