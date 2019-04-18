At the request of Upsales Technology AB (publ), 559060-1372, Upsales Technology AB's shares will be traded on First North as from April 24, 2019. The company has 15,318,000 shares as per today's date. Short name: UPSALE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 16,458,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011985514 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 172649 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4000000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559060-1372 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- 9500 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on 08-463 80 00.