Dusit Princess Residences Dubai Marina







DUBAI, Apr 18, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Dusit International, one of Thailand's foremost hotel and property development companies, has signed a Franchise Agreement with Al Masar Hotel Management LLC, to upgrade the former Dusit Residence Dubai Marina to the Dusit Princess Residences Dubai Marina.Located at the Marina, a popular tourist destination and preferred residential area just off the Dubai Technology and Media Free Zone, which includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City and Dubai Knowledge Village, the 146-key property is currently being refurbished and will comprise Serviced Apartments, Holiday Homes and Residential units in a choice of one, two or three-bedroom configurations.Designed to facilitate business and leisure, the upgraded property will feature meeting facilities, a fully equipped gym, a spa, a wellness-focused restaurant serving healthy and organic foods, and a bakery.Damac Metro and Tram Stations, the Marina Mall and The Beach Mall are all within walking distance. Attractions such as Mall of Emirates, Ski Dubai, Ibn Battuta Mall, Emirates Golf Club, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Beach Park and Wild Wadi Water Park can all be reached in 10 - 15 minutes by car. The Dubai World 2020 Expo site is also only a short drive away."We are delighted to sign this franchise agreement with Al Masar Hotel Management LLC for Dusit Princess Residences Dubai Marina," said Mr Lim Boon Kwee, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International. "The comfort and convenience of the Dusit Princess brand, and the property's prime location, make it an attractive proposition for anyone looking for a short- or long-term base in the city, especially with the Dubai Expo 2020 coming up."H.E. Abdulla Alnuaimi, Chairman, Al Masar Hotel Management LLC, said, "By signing this franchise agreement we can further position the property to delight residents and guests with Dusit's unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality. And we look forward to establishing Dusit Princess Residences Dubai as the premier place to live, stay, visit and conduct business."Known globally for its distinctive brand of gracious hospitality inspired by authentic Thai values, Bangkok-based Dusit International opened its first hotel in the Middle East more than 15 years ago, in Dubai. Today, the company operates five hotels across the region, including three in the GCC - namely Dusit Thani Dubai, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, and dusitD2 Kenz Dubai. According to its plans, Dusit will have nine hotels in operation in the GCC by the end of the year.Dusit Princess Residences Dubai will be the third Dusit-branded property in Dubai, following Dusit Thani Dubai and dusitD2 Kenz. A fourth Dusit-branded property, Dusit Princess Rijas, is slated to open in 2020.About Dusit InternationalDusit International was founded in 1948 by Honorary Chairperson Thanpuying Chanut Piyaoui, whose first hotel was the Princess on Bangkok's Charoenkrung Road. Today the company is a leader in hotel management and hospitality education and comprises a unique international portfolio of distinctive hotels and resorts operating under four brands: Dusit Thani, dusitD2, Dusit Princess and Dusit Devarana.Alongside growing its operations globally, with more than 50 properties in the pipeline across key destinations, Dusit International is also expanding its business to provide new experiences for customers across the lodging spectrum.The company recently entered the vacation rental market with the full acquisition of Elite Havens, the leading provider of high-end vacation rentals in Asia, and it also announced plans to enter the lifestyle market with the launch of ASAI Hotels, a distinctive new brand designed to link curious, millennial-minded travellers with authentic local experiences in vibrant cities and resort destinations worldwide.The company also operates the signature Devarana Spa and has a fast-growing Education Division. The latter, established in 1993, comprises Dusit Thani College, which offers vocational and postgraduate hospitality degrees at campuses in Bangkok and Pattaya; and Le Cordon Bleu Dusit Culinary School.In 2019, Dusit International will redevelop its flagship Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel as part of a landmark mixed-use project comprising residences, an office building, retail areas, and a new Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel. The new hotel is expected to open in 2023.For more information, please visit www.dusit.com.Media Contact:Sureerat Sudpairak | Assistant Director - Corporate Communications | Dusit InternationalTel: +66 2200 9999 ext. 3321 | Fax: +66 2636 3549 | Email: sureerat.sp@dusit.comSource: Dusit InternationalCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.