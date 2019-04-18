Brazilian NGO Projeto Sonhar wants to take Banksy to the hood

"Projeto Sonhar" offers their walls for the artist to paint on and help bring visibility to the Project, located in poverty-stricken neighbourhood in São Paulo

BRISTOL, United Kingdom, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The NGO Instituto Projeto Sonhar, that assists families in situation of vulnerability in Brazil, has sent out an odd invitation: "Banksy, there is a wall for you!" The ad, which was published free of charge by The Guardian and Metro newspapers, was also seen on outdoors throughout England.

The invitation wants to draw the attention of the British artist so he will paint on one of the walls of the social institution located in Capão Redondo, an underprivileged neighbourhood in São Paulo.

The main idea to invite Banksy consists on a plan to bring visibility to the NGO and raise funds so the Project can still stand. Founded in 2013 by Alex Sandro and Marcos Lopes, Instituto Projeto Sonhar (Dream Project Institute, freely translated) is a program that seeks to rescue families in vulnerable situations, by offering them psychological, medical and legal support, and actively reintegrating those families into society. The NGO maintains its work with the help of donations, partnerships and counts with six employees.

With a different kind of advertising, Projeto Sonhar intends to raise donations on their webpage and gather support on social media. You can join the campaign by sharing the hashtags comeBanksy vemBanksy. You can also make a donation at the project's website projetosonhar.org/como-apoiar.

Known for his politically engaged art and for keeping his identity a secret, Banksy challenges the limits of social conventions, spreading his art on the most unexpected places and using different, yet equally provocative media. Banksy's interventions, however, are not always welcome by the owners of the walls where he leaves his mark, even though the value of these properties considerably increases after serving as a canvas for today's greatest street artist.

Ian Lewis, from Port Talbot, Wales, is one of those owners who's had one of his walls painted by the puzzling artist. Ian has also joined the campaign and is trying to bring Banksy to Brazil. See his message: https://youtu.be/rK-Cwh1vSm4

