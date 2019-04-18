NetCents Technology Begins Processing for First Charity Partner: HS Aware

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetCents Technology Inc. ("NetCents" or the "Company") (CSE: NC) (Frankfurt: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) is pleased to announce that it has begun processing cryptocurrency transactions for its first charity partner, HS Aware.

NetCents is a strong believer about being able to invoke change. Change not only on its business side but more importantly throughout our communities with initiatives that positively impact people's lives. On March 7th, the Company launched its Charity Impact Initiative and we are proud to announce our first charity partnership with HS Aware.

NetCents is providing all registered charities and non-profits free cryptocurrency processing. Any charity that signs up through this initiative is able to accept donations and sell their merchandise and tickets with zero processing fees.

Interested charities can visit https://net-cents.com/partnerspartners-form to learn more and sign up.

"HS Aware is excited to remain an innovator in the non-profit space by now accepting cryptocurrency donations to fund our future initiatives and events," stated Maria Goguen, President of HS Aware. "We've had a lot of interest to begin accepting donations in crypto to further support the HS community and now through this partnership, we are able to. We are thankful for any and all support members of the community want to give."

HS Aware regularly lobbies and liaisons with the government and medical organizations, hosts events bringing awareness and support to HS (Hidradenitis Suppurativa), and provides an open and safe space for HS patients to discuss living with HS. Founded in Canada, HS Aware is the largest Canadian community and has increased its footprint globally as one of the largest non-profits in the world representing HS with a community of over 15,000 active supporters worldwide.

Through their marketing initiatives, HS Aware reaches hundreds of thousands of people globally and engages with tens of thousands of people on a monthly basis. Through their partnership with NetCents, HS Aware will now accept donations to help fund and grow their outreach, community, and engagement efforts globally.

About HS Aware

HS Aware is a non-profit dedicated to people living with (HS) and is the premier Canadian community representing the voice of patients living with HS living. HS Aware was established to increase disease awareness among patients, health care professionals, caregivers, government agencies, and other stakeholders in Canada and around the world.

http://hsaware.com/

https://www.facebook.com/IAMHSaware/

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC, which ensures our consumer's security and privacy.

