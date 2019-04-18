UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Investor News) 18 April 2019 at 10:00 EET

Invitation to UPM's webcast and press conference on first quarter 2019 results

(UPM, Helsinki, 18 April 2019 at 10:00 EET) - UPM will publish its first quarter 2019 Interim Report on 26 April 2019 at 09:30-10:00 EET. The report will be available on the company's website at www.upm.com (https://emea01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.upm.com%2FPages%2Fdefault.aspx&data=02%7C01%7CU007Communications%40mgd.upm.com%7C2c2745f6d4874926c69808d633fe402b%7C9eab37f091c647e39c00fe8544bd272e%7C1%7C0%7C636753564458231224&sdata=mmfw7nbeJlwSoAjJwcEHk5raLVJU45UVzasDXgk8WIE%3D&reserved=0) after publishing.

UPM's President and CEO Jussi Pesonen will present the financial results in a webcast and a conference call for analysts and investors, held in English language, on 26 April 2019 at 13:15 EET.

Later in the afternoon, Jussi Pesonen will present the results in a press conference held in Finnish language at the UPM Group Head Office (The Biofore House) in Helsinki, Alvar Aallon katu 1, at 14:30 EET.

Webcast and conference call details:

The conference call can be participated in either by dialling a number in the list below or following the webcast online at www.upm.com (https://emea01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.upm.com%2FPages%2Fdefault.aspx&data=02%7C01%7CU007Communications%40mgd.upm.com%7C2c2745f6d4874926c69808d633fe402b%7C9eab37f091c647e39c00fe8544bd272e%7C1%7C0%7C636753564458241237&sdata=qpmhvJ0MjAC3YH5lXu6PR%2ByYmhzjhVUI395JJGoeZog%3D&reserved=0) or through this link (https://upm.videosync.fi/2019-q1).

Only participants who wish to ask questions in the conference call need to dial in. All participants can view the webcast presentation online. We recommend that participants start dialling in 5-10 minutes prior to the event in order to ensure a timely start of the webcast.

The presentation is available at www.upm.com (https://emea01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.upm.com%2FPages%2Fdefault.aspx&data=02%7C01%7CU007Communications%40mgd.upm.com%7C2c2745f6d4874926c69808d633fe402b%7C9eab37f091c647e39c00fe8544bd272e%7C1%7C0%7C636753564458251241&sdata=%2B0rWN11zJTSkbU9FjVYdVjZUHrGLlcuHkhRWvIiA6JY%3D&reserved=0) for 12 months after the call.

Conference call title: UPM Interim Report for January - March 2019

