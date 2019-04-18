Cantargia Phase I Clinical Results on the Antibody CAN04 Selected for Oral Presentation at ASCO

STOCKHOLM, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB today announce that the phase I clinical data generated by the antibody CAN04 will be presented orally at the 2019 Annual ASCO meeting May 31 - June 3, 2019 in Chicago. The coordinating investigator Prof Ahmed Awada will present the data June 2 at 09.12 local time.

Cantargia develops antibody-based pharmaceuticals against the interleukin 1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP). The antibody CAN04 is investigated in a phase IIa clinical trial (CANFOUR) in patients with NSCLC or pancreatic cancer. The data from phase I monotherapy in patients with NSCLC, pancreatic cancer or colorectal cancer has been selected as an oral presentation at the 2019 Annual ASCO meeting in the session Developmental Immunotherapy and Tumor Immunobiology. The title is "Results from a first-in-man, open label, safety and tolerability trial of CAN04 (nidanilimab), a fully humanized monoclonal antibody against the novel antitumor target, IL1RAP, in patients with solid tumor malignancies". The presentation will be given by the coordinating investigator Professor Ahmad Awada from Institut Jules Bordet, Brussels, BelgiumJune 2. More information can be found at https://iplanner.asco.org/am2019/?cmpid=nm_am_am_em_-_amatt_04-17-19_am&cid=DM1368&bid=8237381#/session/13899. The abstract will become public May 15, 2019 through www.asco.org.

"The selection of CAN04 phase I data as an oral presentation is a confirmation of the relevance CAN04 and the biological mechanisms addressed. We are proud and excited to have new results presented at this major clinical cancer conference," Göran Forsberg, Cantargia's CEO says.

This is information that Cantargia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.00 CET on April 18, 2019.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04 (nidanilimab) is being studied in the clinical phase I/IIa CANFOUR with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The study is conducting both monotherapy and combination therapy. Cantargia's other project, CANxx, is in the research phase and is aiming to develop a IL1RAP binding antibody optimised for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

