Sequantis, the French specialist in services and tools to help investors effectively monitor their financial investments within the accounting and regulatory rules framework, is announcing the expansion of Sequantis LT, its RegTech company. With expertise in regulations analysis and compliance assistance, Sequantis LT ("Look-Through") was founded by Nicolas Fournier and Olivier Durquety, partners in Sequantis.

The company offers a regulatory reporting outsourcing service and currently assists asset management companies and institutional investors in relation to compliance with the various forms of regulation, such as PRIIPS, Solvency II and MIFID II. It also helps them ensure that their portfolios are fully transparent, so they can identify risks more effectively. Drawing on its expertise in regulatory monitoring, carried out for all its clients, it can adapt and innovate through developing new functionalities tailored to its clients' compliance needs.

Sequantis LT works for numerous companies in the portfolio management, insurance, mutual funds and financial products distribution sectors. 'When the first version of PRIIPS appeared, there were no operators on the market offering a tool that could generate tailor-made information documents for clients of insurance or mutual funds companies. It was the PRIIPS and Solvency II regulatory reporting requirements that led to the birth of Sequantis LT. Today, we work with both French and European operators, and can provide asset management companies with all the regulatory reporting their clients need. We also work with institutional investors, particularly to ensure the looked-through approach of their holdings,' said Nicolas Fournier, co-founder and Chief Executive of Sequantis LT.

Its RegTech form enables Sequantis to be agile and responsive and to adapt to the needs of its different clients, making it a key player on the regulatory reporting market.

About Sequantis LT:

Sequantis LT is a RegTech company that helps asset management and insurance companies carry out calculations and reporting under the regulatory framework of Solvency II, PRIIPS, MIFID II, Basel III and AIFM. Founded in 2016, the company offers a range of innovative solutions. These enable financial operators to produce reliable calculations, so they can meet the obligations imposed by their regulatory authority, as well as their clients' regulatory authorities, and comply with regulatory requirements. The company also provides portfolio look-through services, ensuring that it is always in compliance with applicable French and European regulations.

With its technological edge and its responsiveness, Sequantis LT is now a unique player on the market, providing assistance to numerous companies in France and other European countries.

