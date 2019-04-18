Creative Technology Company Splash Worldwide Launches NEON Consulting

Strategic Independent Technology Advisors Will Specialize in Marketing Technology Optimisation, Utilization and Effectiveness

LONDON, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Splash Worldwide is excited to announce the launch of NEON Consulting, a specialist Marketing Technology consultancy. NEON will advise clients on the implementation, optimisation and effectiveness of their investment in marketing technology. As one of the world's leading creative technology companies, Splash Worldwide already provides brands with a global platform and creative production services to help manage and optimise the delivery of content as part of global marketing activation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/873696/Splash_Worldwide_Stonebridge_and_Yates.jpg

This expertise in marketing technology solutions for the world's leading brands provided an insight into a rapidly changing technology landscape and an increasing demand amongst its clients for help navigating these changes through independent strategic advice. This independence, agnostic of any specific marketing technology vendor, will be a key foundation of NEON Consulting.

NEON Consulting will be led by Sam Yates, a marketing technology consultant with 20 years' experience delivering solutions for brands and businesses throughout the world. "Under-utilization and complexity are just two of the many reasons why marketing technology investments can go fallow, and still, the opportunities for effectiveness and efficiency have never been greater," began Yates, who helped launch Team 6ix in 2015 (and will remain a strategic partner), and also spent over 10 years as a Project Director for Tag Worldwide. "With brands needing to deliver better communications faster, we have the proven ability to help them make the best decisions and unlock their platform's full potential."

Leveraging decades of experience in assessing and implementing marketing and advertising technologies, NEON Consulting's product and service offerings will focus on four areas crucial to clients: strategic services, procuring marketing technology, implementing technology and on-boarding within organizations, and providing a managed service for clients.

"Technology may only be one piece of the puzzle in terms of marketing campaign optimisation and distribution, but its importance cannot be overstated," Splash Worldwide CEO Paul Stonebridge explained. "Sam has led us and many of our clients to greater understanding of the means for leveraging the full potential of various systems, resulting in making campaigns smarter and faster than ever before. Bringing these capabilities to market for our clients is a great honor."

Yates' enthusiasm for providing expert advice often in challenging scenarios is contagious. "Sometimes, genuinely independent advice is all that's needed to make seemingly complicated technology investments pay off," he added. "In short, these are challenging but immensely important areas of business, and we are deeply passionate about making massive impacts for our clients."

To learn more about NEON Consulting, please visit http://www.neonconsulting.tech.

About NEON Consulting

NEON Consulting is Splash Worldwide's independent strategic enterprise specializing in helping the world's biggest brands maximize their technology investments supporting marketing campaign optimisation, localization and distribution. Established in London in 2019, the consultancy diligently supports Splash Worldwide's mission of unleashing creativity for everyone, everywhere. To learn more, visit http://www.neonconsulting.tech.

About Splash Worldwide

Splash Worldwide (https://www.splashworldwide.com) is a creative technology company that unleashes creativity for everyone, everywhere. With multi-disciplinary insight, creative, production, technology, consulting and innovation teams, we collaborate with clients to create impactful content and distribute it within the right ecosystems. Our offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, Portland, Amsterdam, Dubai, and Singapore serve the world's largest brands and bridge the gap from concept to delivery.

NOTE TO EDITORS: Images to accompany this story available here: http://www.darnellworks.com/splashww/neon.html