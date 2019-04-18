The polysilicon manufacturer will be one of the partners in a fund for the city of Leshan which appears to be planned chiefly to upgrade the poly production facilities of one of the company's subsidiaries.Chinese polysilicon maker GCL Poly appears to have secured another slew of public funds to help upgrade its poly production lines. In an announcement made to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange yesterday afternoon, GCL reported its GCL-Poly Suzhou New Energy Co Ltd subsidiary had entered an agreement to contribute to a RMB4-5 billion ($597-747 million) investment fund. The parent company said the agreement, ...

