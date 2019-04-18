SEOUL, KOREA, Apr 18, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema ID, a leading global provider of biometrics and ID solutions, today announced that the company's RealScan-G10 and RealScan-D series scanners are now compatible to Android solution for greater mobility.Developed for increasing demand for mobile fingerprinting, the new Android solution allows greater mobility and solves limitation in power supply when used in outdoors. For enrollment kits, size has been reduced dramatically by replacing larger laptops with compact mobile device such as tablets and smartphones, In addition, the new Android solution also supports core technologies including 'Machine Learning Live Fingerprint Detection' and 'Multi Dynamic Range' without any compromise in enrollment performance."It is our great pleasure to introduce another advance in image processing performance under the Android platform that enables our customers with greater mobility with minimum constraint. Suprema ID will keep elevating our core-values in software by providing customers with easier and faster integration to their existing applications," said Bogun Park, CEO at Suprema ID.Suprema ID will showcase full demonstration of the new Android-compatible RealScan-G10 and RealScan-D scanners at ConnectID 2019 show in DC, USA during April 30 and May 1, 2019.About Suprema IDSuprema ID is a leading global provider of biometrics and ID solutions. By combining the world's renowned biometric algorithm with superior engineering, Suprema ID continually designs and develops industry-leading products and solutions. Suprema ID's extensive range of portfolio includes fingerprint enrollment scanners, fingerprint authentication scanners, fingerprint embedded modules and ePassport readers. Suprema has provided national ID projects in more than 20 countries and over 1 billion people in the world are using Suprema ID's fingerprinting technology. For more information, please visit www.suprema-id.com.Press Contact:Andy AhnHead of Marketing, Suprema Inc.Email: andyahn@suprema.co.krSource: SupremaCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.