LocoSoco Group Plc - Circ re Letter to Shareholders

LocoSoco Group PLC

3rd Floor, 86-90 Paul Street

London

EC2A 4NE

18th April 2019

Dear Valued Shareholder,

I wanted to thank you for your continuing support and give you an update on all things LocoSoco.

We successfully listed on Wiener Borse on 12th February 2019 with a list price of 0.29 euro cents. We are delighted to report that since then there have been a number of trades and our shares are currently trading at 0.89 euro.

Our listing is an important part of our long term plans as it enables us to generate liquidity for the balance sheet and new opportunities for investment.

We are in the process of issuing share certificates and anticipate that these will be with you by 10th May 2019.

We were also extremely pleased to bring on Simon Rendell as our chairman. Simon is a consultant at law firm Fieldfisher LLP with more than twenty-five years' experience advising digital business clients on all aspects of their operations, delivering corporate and commercial advice covering everything from legal strategies for business growth through to the exploitation of intellectual property. His experience and input will be invaluable to our board as we develop and expand the LocoSoco offering.

Guiding communities to a sustainable future continues to be our focus. We're bringing eco-friendly alternatives and new revenue channels to communities to ensure it creates value for everyone.

We see a future where local communities grow their own food and where churches, schools and sports clubs produce their own energy.

There is momentum behind eco-friendly and sustainability conversations so we are strongly of the view that our audience are in place, they are just waiting for us to turn up.

To this end we continue to build a network of localised distribution than encompasses local shops, schools, sports clubs and churches. We believe that there is huge untapped potential in these community assets that our mission for sustainability will help to unlock.

We will update you as events progress

Best wishes

James Perry

CEO

LocoSoco Group plc