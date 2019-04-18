sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 18.04.2019

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A2DN8W ISIN: FI4000233267 
18.04.2019 | 11:05
Next Games Oyj: Invitation: Next Games Corporation's Business Review January-March 2019

Press Release 18 April 2019 at 12:00 EEST

Next Games' Business Review for January-March 2019 will be published on Friday 26 April 2019 at 08:00 EEST. The full report will be available at http://www.nextgames.com/ng/reports/

We will hold an audiocast and a phone conference both in Finnish and in English. Next Games' Q1/2019 Business Review will be presented by CEO Teemu Huuhtanen and CFO Annina Salvén.

Audiocast and phone conference

The Finnish audiocast starts at 09:30 EEST. You can join the audiocast using the following link: https://qsb.webcast.fi/n/nextgames/nextgames_2019_0426_q1_fi/

The Finnish telephone conference can be joined by calling your location's phone number couple of minutes before the start and using confirmation code: 502354

LocationPhone Number
Austria, Vienna+43 (0)1 9289 265
Denmark, Copenhagen+45 35 15 80 48
Finland, Helsinki+358 (0)9 7479 0360
France, Paris+33 (0)1 76 77 22 73
Germany, Frankfurt+49 (0)69 2222 13426
Ireland, Dublin+353 (0)1 246 5637
Italy, Rome+39 06 8750 0722
Luxembourg, Luxembourg+352 2088 0403
Netherlands, Amsterdam+31 (0) 20 721 9250
Norway, Oslo+47 2100 2613
Sweden, Stockholm+46 (0)8 5033 6573
Switzerland, Zurich+41 (0)44 580 7230
United Kingdom, Local+44 (0)330 336 9104
United States, Los Angeles+1 323-794-2558

The English audiocast starts at 10:30 EEST. You can join the audiocast using the following link: https://qsb.webcast.fi/n/nextgames/nextgames_2019_0426_q1/

The English telephone conference can be joined by calling calling your location's phone number couple of minutes before the start and using confirmation code: 934643

LocationPhone Number
Austria, Vienna+43 (0)1 9289 265
Denmark, Copenhagen+45 35 15 80 48
Finland, Helsinki+358 (0)9 7479 0360
France, Paris+33 (0)1 76 77 22 73
Germany, Frankfurt+49 (0)69 2222 13426
Ireland, Dublin+353 (0)1 246 5637
Italy, Rome+39 06 8750 0722
Luxembourg, Luxembourg+352 2088 0403
Netherlands, Amsterdam+31 (0) 20 721 9250
Norway, Oslo+47 2100 2613
Sweden, Stockholm+46 (0)8 5033 6573
Switzerland, Geneva+41 (0)22 567 5728
Switzerland, Zurich+41 (0)44 580 7230
United Kingdom, Local+44 (0)330 336 9104
United States, Los Angeles+1 323-794-2095

Recordings from the audiocast events will be available at www.nextgames.com on the same day.

Additional information:
Saara Bergström
CMO
investors@nextgames.com
+358 (0)50 483 3896

About Next Games
Next Games


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)