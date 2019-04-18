Next Games Oyj: Invitation: Next Games Corporation's Business Review January-March 2019

Press Release 18 April 2019 at 12:00 EEST



Next Games' Business Review for January-March 2019 will be published on Friday 26 April 2019 at 08:00 EEST. The full report will be available at http://www.nextgames.com/ng/reports/

We will hold an audiocast and a phone conference both in Finnish and in English. Next Games' Q1/2019 Business Review will be presented by CEO Teemu Huuhtanen and CFO Annina Salvén.

Audiocast and phone conference

The Finnish audiocast starts at 09:30 EEST. You can join the audiocast using the following link: https://qsb.webcast.fi/n/nextgames/nextgames_2019_0426_q1_fi/

The Finnish telephone conference can be joined by calling your location's phone number couple of minutes before the start and using confirmation code: 502354

Location Phone Number Austria, Vienna +43 (0)1 9289 265 Denmark, Copenhagen +45 35 15 80 48 Finland, Helsinki +358 (0)9 7479 0360 France, Paris +33 (0)1 76 77 22 73 Germany, Frankfurt +49 (0)69 2222 13426 Ireland, Dublin +353 (0)1 246 5637 Italy, Rome +39 06 8750 0722 Luxembourg, Luxembourg +352 2088 0403 Netherlands, Amsterdam +31 (0) 20 721 9250 Norway, Oslo +47 2100 2613 Sweden, Stockholm +46 (0)8 5033 6573 Switzerland, Zurich +41 (0)44 580 7230 United Kingdom, Local +44 (0)330 336 9104 United States, Los Angeles +1 323-794-2558

The English audiocast starts at 10:30 EEST. You can join the audiocast using the following link: https://qsb.webcast.fi/n/nextgames/nextgames_2019_0426_q1/

The English telephone conference can be joined by calling calling your location's phone number couple of minutes before the start and using confirmation code: 934643

Location Phone Number Austria, Vienna +43 (0)1 9289 265 Denmark, Copenhagen +45 35 15 80 48 Finland, Helsinki +358 (0)9 7479 0360 France, Paris +33 (0)1 76 77 22 73 Germany, Frankfurt +49 (0)69 2222 13426 Ireland, Dublin +353 (0)1 246 5637 Italy, Rome +39 06 8750 0722 Luxembourg, Luxembourg +352 2088 0403 Netherlands, Amsterdam +31 (0) 20 721 9250 Norway, Oslo +47 2100 2613 Sweden, Stockholm +46 (0)8 5033 6573 Switzerland, Geneva +41 (0)22 567 5728 Switzerland, Zurich +41 (0)44 580 7230 United Kingdom, Local +44 (0)330 336 9104 United States, Los Angeles +1 323-794-2095

Recordings from the audiocast events will be available at www.nextgames.com on the same day.

Additional information:

Saara Bergström

CMO

investors@nextgames.com

+358 (0)50 483 3896

About Next Games

Next Games