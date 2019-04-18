Next Games Oyj: Invitation: Next Games Corporation's Business Review January-March 2019

Press Release 18 April 2019 at 12:00 EEST
Next Games' Business Review for January-March 2019 will be published on Friday 26 April 2019 at 08:00 EEST. The full report will be available at http://www.nextgames.com/ng/reports/
We will hold an audiocast and a phone conference both in Finnish and in English. Next Games' Q1/2019 Business Review will be presented by CEO Teemu Huuhtanen and CFO Annina Salvén.
Audiocast and phone conference
The Finnish audiocast starts at 09:30 EEST. You can join the audiocast using the following link: https://qsb.webcast.fi/n/nextgames/nextgames_2019_0426_q1_fi/
The Finnish telephone conference can be joined by calling your location's phone number couple of minutes before the start and using confirmation code: 502354
|Location
|Phone Number
|Austria, Vienna
|+43 (0)1 9289 265
|Denmark, Copenhagen
|+45 35 15 80 48
|Finland, Helsinki
|+358 (0)9 7479 0360
|France, Paris
|+33 (0)1 76 77 22 73
|Germany, Frankfurt
|+49 (0)69 2222 13426
|Ireland, Dublin
|+353 (0)1 246 5637
|Italy, Rome
|+39 06 8750 0722
|Luxembourg, Luxembourg
|+352 2088 0403
|Netherlands, Amsterdam
|+31 (0) 20 721 9250
|Norway, Oslo
|+47 2100 2613
|Sweden, Stockholm
|+46 (0)8 5033 6573
|Switzerland, Zurich
|+41 (0)44 580 7230
|United Kingdom, Local
|+44 (0)330 336 9104
|United States, Los Angeles
|+1 323-794-2558
The English audiocast starts at 10:30 EEST. You can join the audiocast using the following link: https://qsb.webcast.fi/n/nextgames/nextgames_2019_0426_q1/
The English telephone conference can be joined by calling calling your location's phone number couple of minutes before the start and using confirmation code: 934643
Recordings from the audiocast events will be available at www.nextgames.com on the same day.
Additional information:
Saara Bergström
CMO
investors@nextgames.com
+358 (0)50 483 3896
