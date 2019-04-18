International PR Public Relations Department Tel: +81-3-5156-1366 Fax: +81-3-5501-3408

TOKYO, Apr 18, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC., NTT DOCOMO USA, Inc., ITOCHU LOGISTICS CORP. and ITOCHU LOGISTICS (USA) CORP. announced that they would trial an IoT solution that uses easily deployed devices compatible with low-power, wide-area LTE-M technology to enable delivery businesses to visualize the status of outsourced trucks in their fleets. The trial will begin in the United States on May 1, 2019.The solution involves placing hand-held, battery- or solar-powered devices in trucks to collect data, such as truck locations and frequency of sudden braking, which will be sent through an LTE network to a dedicated website. The solution can also provide temperature, humidity, brightness, etc. data depending on delivery needs, as well as notify customers via email when the trucks approach their destinations. ITOCHU LOGISTICS USA expects to save time using the solution compared to the conventional method of manually phoning drivers to confirm their locations and estimated delivery times.The solution, used in combination with ITOCHU LOGISTICS USA's delivery-truck network and logistics system, will be tested for its effectiveness in supporting the management and safety of truck fleets at a time when the demand for truck deliveries is increasing.While most delivery trucks are equipped with GPS devices, the location data typically is available to the owner but not to logistics/transport companies that retain the trucks on an outsourced basis. The solution's easily deployed LTE-M devices, however, will give logistics/transport companies dedicated access to location and other useful information about trucks operating temporarily in their fleets.The trial is part of the GlobiotTM global-IoT initiative that DOCOMO launched on July 2, 2018 to provide global connectivity, operational support and consulting to Japanese enterprises. Going forward, the solution is expected to be marketed widely throughout the United States, Japan and Asia.About ITOCHU LogisticsITOCHU Logistics Corp., the core logistics company of ITOCHU Group, provides all kinds logistics solutions including ocean/air freight forwarding, warehousing, inland transportation and 3PL management etc. We have 18 affiliates and subsidiaries with 218 operation points and about 5,000 employees globally. We have made maximum use of our information collecting ability, overseas networks and furthermore our logistics functions, which are our strengths as a commercial logistics company, to provide comprehensive logistics service to our customers.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 77 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.