Vivendi (Paris:VIV) condemns today's decision by the Mediaset Board of Directors to refuse to allow Vivendi to vote at its Shareholders' Meeting.

Neither the agreement of April 8, 2016 under dispute nor the AGCom decision of April 2017 or any other applicable law prevent Vivendi from voting.

The decision of the Mediaset Board is against all basic principles of shareholder democracy. It is both unlawful and against the interests of Mediaset and, in particular, of its minority shareholders.

Under these circumstances, Vivendi is not in a position to participate at the Mediaset Shareholders' Meeting and reserves all its rights to challenge in court the validity of the resolutions adopted today.

