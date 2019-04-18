Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY Group S.A.: O'KEY Group announces the opening of two new discounters 18-Apr-2019 / 11:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release 18 April 2019 O'KEY GROUP OPENED TWO DA! DISCOUNTERS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2019 O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, RAEX - 'ruA-') announces the opening of two new discounters under the DA! brand in the first quarter of 2019, in the Moscow and Kaluga Regions, bringing the total number of stores to 84. All materials published by the Group are available on its website www.okeyinvestors.ru [1]. At the end of February, a new DA! store was opened in Klin, Moscow Region, at 60 Let Komsomola Street, Bld. 2. Another store was opened one month later, on March 28, in Kaluga at 2a Generala Popova Street. Expanding the discounter format under the DA! brand is one of the main priorities of O'KEY Group. The growing popularity of the unique value proposition of such stores continues to yield solid like-for-like traffic growth. In 2018, revenue generated by DA! grew by 31.9% YoY to RUB 13,616 mln, supported by a steady growth in traffic (up 22.1% YoY) and the average ticket (up 5.4% YoY). OVERVIEW O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, RAEX - 'ruA-') operates under two main formats: hypermarkets under the 'O'KEY' brand and discounters under the DA! brand. As of 18 April 2019, the Group operates 162 stores across Russia (78 hypermarkets and 84 discounters). The Group opened its first hypermarket in St. Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. O'KEY was the first among Russian food retailers to launch and actively develop e-commerce operations in St. Petersburg and Moscow, offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group operates six e-commerce pick-up points in Moscow and six e-commerce pick-up points in St. Petersburg. The Group operates four distribution centres across the Russian Federation - two in Moscow and two in St. Petersburg. As at 31 December 2018, the Group's headcount exceeded 20,000 employees. For the full year 2018, revenue totalled RUB 161,303,411 thousand, EBITDA reached RUB 8,644,008 thousand, and net loss for the period amounted to RUB 599,755 thousand. The O'KEY shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd - 44.79%, GSU Ltd - 29.52%, free float - 25.69%. DISCLAIMER These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically contain words such as 'expects' and 'anticipates' and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. For further information please contact: Veronika Kryachko Head of Investor Relations +7 495 663 6677 ext. 404 Veronika.Kryachko@okmarket.ru www.okeyinvestors.ru [2] ISIN: US6708662019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: OKEY LEI Code: 213800133YYU23T4L791 Sequence No.: 8252 EQS News ID: 801715 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7ad441f560aab3ddab6cb6992a455cc5&application_id=801715&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=84b74359656d56d98d524fc5103bc088&application_id=801715&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

