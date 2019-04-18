sprite-preloader
106,30 Euro		+0,46
+0,43 %
WKN: 723610 ISIN: DE0007236101 Ticker-Symbol: SIE 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SIEMENS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SIEMENS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,32
106,34
14:03
106,30
106,32
14:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC143,62-0,37 %
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC32,00-0,62 %
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE78,30+4,32 %
SIEMENS AG106,30+0,43 %
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION119,46+0,10 %