Social Reality, Inc.: SRAX to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2019 on May 1st in Las Vegas, NV

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2019 / Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase at 1:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 and will conduct one-on-one meetings on May 2, 2019.

The conference will be held April 30 - May 2, 2019 at Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. For those interested in attending the meeting with management, you can register to attend at https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup.

For questions about the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please contact Robert Kraft at rkraft@snnwire.com or (424) 227-9018, or visit www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com for more information.

About SRAX



Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX's technology delivers the tools to unlock data to reveal brands core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Through its blockchain identification graph technology platform, BIGtoken, SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own, verify and sell access to their data thereby providing everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's technology and tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, automotive, investor and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com.

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known and influential microcap investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking in the nation's #1 destination for meetings and entertainment.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup.

