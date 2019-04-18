Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 17-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 377.48p INCLUDING current year revenue 383.14p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 373.05p INCLUDING current year revenue 378.71p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---